Set for the 2026/27 season, the Gen4 car has a top speed of 335km/h and goes from 0-100km/h in 1.8 seconds.

It takes just 4.4 seconds to go from 0-200km/h, which is 1.5 seconds faster than the Gen3 evo predecessor.

Formula E has claimed Gen4 has 50 percent more power in race mode than Gen3 evo.

All told, it means lap times will be on average 10 seconds per lap faster in qualifying mode.

Gen4 will produce up to 600kW (804hp) of power in Attack Mode, representing a 71 percent increase in base output over Gen3 evo that made 350kW (470hp)

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Unlike most single seater series, Formula E will feature permanent all-wheel drive.

“Gen4 isn’t just a car, it’s a statement of intent,” said Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds.

“Seeing what it can do on track for the first time is a real milestone for Formula E.

“We are now delivering performance levels that were thought impossible for electric vehicles just five years ago.

“The step up in performance is immediately clear, from the speed and power to the way it delivers on track, and there was a genuine buzz among everyone who witnessed it.

“This is a hugely exciting moment for the championship as we head into the upcoming 2026/27 season, and a clear signal of where we are headed.

Today, the FIA Formula E World Championship and the FIA unleashed the GEN4 car on track in its debut at Circuit Paul Ricard. VIDEO SUPPLIED: FORMULA E pic.twitter.com/Gewfcs67oW — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) April 21, 2026

Several manufacturers, including Porsche, Jaguar, Nissan, Stellantis, Mahindra, and Lola were in attendance for the Paul Ricard shakedown.

Porsche, Jaguar, and Stellantis via its Opel brand got on track.

“This is just the beginning, as its refinement is now in the hands of our manufacturers to push development to even higher limits of performance ahead of its racing debut later this year,” said Dodds.

“Gen4 isn’t just an evolution, it’s a step-change in innovation and performance that will redefine motorsport for years to come.”

Gen1 Gen2 Gen3 Gen4 Overall length 5000mm 5200mm 5016.2mm 5540mm Overall height 1050mm 1063.5mm 1023.4mm 1113mm Overall width 1780mm 1800mm 1700mm 1790mm Wheelbase 3100mm 3100mm 2970.5mm 3080mm Minimum weight (inc. driver) 900kg 903kg 856kg 950kg Maximum power 200kW (270bhp) 250kW (335bhp) 350kW (470bhp) 600kW (804bhp) Maximum regeneration 150kW 250kW 600kW 700kW Energy recovery Approx 15% Approx 25% Over 40% Over 40% Top speed 225kmh/140mph 280kmh/174mph 320kmh/200mph 335kmh/208mph Powertrain Rear only Rear only Front & Rear Front & Rear

Formula E has promised closer racing, higher speeds despite the car being bigger than its predecessor.

The Gen4 car is 5540mm long, while Gen3 was 5016mm in length. It is 90mm wider too while the wheelbase increases from 2970mm to 3080mm.

The car is heavier too, up from 863kg to 950kg between generations.

“The new GEN4 Formula E car marks a significant step forward for electric racing, setting a new global benchmark for performance, innovation, and sustainability,” said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“It is not simply just a fast car, it is a statement of intent about the future of this technology. I am proud that the FIA and its partners in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship are leading this vision.

“Collaboration has been central to the development of this car, and it will continue to be at the heart of a new era for the championship defined by greater performance, road relevance, and excitement.

“We are redefining what is possible alongside some of the world’s biggest automotive manufacturers using the laboratory of motorsport.”

The FIA Formula E World Championship will debut its Gen4 car in competition in the 2026/27 season, which will mark the 13th season for the series.