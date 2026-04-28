The New Zealander has been synonymous with Jaguar since its debut campaign in 2016, playing a central role in its rise into a title-winning force across multiple rules eras.

Across 10 seasons, Evans has claimed 15 wins, more than 30 podiums and over 1000 championship points, regularly featuring in title fights, including campaigns that went down to the final round.

“To have been with Jaguar TCS Racing right from the beginning and achieved so much success throughout the last ten years in Formula E has been incredible,” he said.

“It has been a memorable experience and there have been so many highlights throughout our journey together, but the time is right to embark on a new challenge for next season.”

His departure comes at a key transition point for the series, with the Gen4 era approaching and widespread expectation he will join Opel as part of Stellantis’ new entry.

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Jaguar team principal Ian James said the split was mutual, paying tribute to Evans’ contribution over a decade with the team.

“The partnership between Jaguar TCS Racing and Mitch has been synonymous with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,” he said.

“Through his huge successes achieved with the team over the course of the past decade, Mitch has cemented his place in Jaguar’s motorsport history.”

Evans’ tenure has spanned four generations of Formula E machinery, remaining a constant presence as the team evolved from midfield runners into championship contenders.

Despite that success, a drivers’ title has narrowly eluded him, with multiple campaigns going down to the final round, including near-misses in 2022 and 2024.

This season, he remains firmly in contention, sitting third in the standings after a recent run that included a win in Miami and podiums in Jeddah and Jarama.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the campaign, Evans made clear his focus remains unchanged.

“I am grateful to Jaguar for the opportunity to race for such an iconic brand and will be giving my all to win the drivers’ world championship this season while working closely with my team-mate and friend António [Félix da Costa] as we battle for the teams’ and manufacturers’ World titles.”

Jaguar is expected to promote reserve driver Stoffel Vandoorne as his replacement for next season.