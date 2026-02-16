Hammond was competing in an event known as the Formula E EVO sessions, where influencers and content creators competed against each other in a shootout-style session in the all-electric single-seaters.

Negotiating Turn 13 of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, a tight hairpin, Hammond’s car failed to slow and understeered heavily into the concrete barrier on the outside.

Despite a peak of 25g in the impact, Hammond walked away unscathed, reporting on the radio that she was fine.

When explaining what caused the accident, Hammond reported that she believed she simply ‘didn’t have enough heat in her tyres’.

“It didn’t really go to plan in the end,” said Hammond.

“I crashed in quite dramatic fashion and I’m really sorry.

“I want to officially state on the record that I am so sorry Lola, I really didn’t mean to ruin your car.

“When I was sat in the wall, I looked to my left and saw a bit of car on the track. I didn’t even know what part of the car it was.

“I don’t think I’d got enough heat in my tyres on my warm-up lap, so what I would normally do on that corner just didn’t work for me basically.

“I was braking and I was turning at the same time and it was only going one direction and that was the wall, unfortunately.”

Hammond’s father Richard was notably involved in a scary incident while filming the BBC series Top Gear in 2006, which left him with a traumatic head injury.

Hammond was testing a jet-powered dragster when the right front tyre blew, sending the car into a spin and subsequent roll.

He was left in a coma for two weeks, but made a full recovery.

While filming The Grand Tour in 2017, Hammond lost control of a Rimac Concept-One on a hill climb course in Switzerland, rolling down the hillside for 110 metres before the car came to rest on its roof.

He escaped with only a fractured knee, and his crashes became a running gag on the show between co-hosts Jeremy Clarkson and James May.