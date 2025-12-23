Ironically, it will be his former PremiAir Racing teammate James Golding who Stanway will pair with for the two-part Enduro Cup at The Bend 500 and Bathurst 1000.

“BRT is a team that’s clearly building in the right direction and feels like a really good fit for me,” said Stanaway.

“Jimmy had a good crack at the Mountain this year, and having been teammates all season, knowing how each other drives and what we want from the car gives us a real advantage.

“I’m looking forward to getting started and seeing what we can achieve.”

Stanaway’s 2025 Supercars season was cut short after he and PremiAir Racing split with two rounds remaining in the year.

The Blanchard Racing Team will represent the seventh different squad Stanaway has driven for across his last seven Supercars season.

Despite yet more change, there will at least be some familiarity in Golding.

“I’m really excited to be teaming up with Richie for the 2026 enduros,” said Golding.

“We have been teammates a number of times in the past, but usually racing against each other rather than sharing a car.

“Over that time we have built a strong relationship and a good understanding of how each other works, so teaming up feels like a very natural fit.

“Richie’s experience and results speak for themselves, and I know first-hand how talented he is.

“Having someone of Richie’s calibre join us is a significant step forward for Blanchard Racing, and I’m really looking forward to seeing what we achieve together.”

Blanchard Racing Team co-owner and team principal Tim Blanchard hailed the arrival of Stanaway an early win for the team.

“Having Richie join us, with his background as a Bathurst 1000 winner and several years of full-time competition, is a big lift for the team,” said Blanchard.

“The fact he and Jimmy already know how to work together only strengthens that, and it gives us confidence we can hit the ground running.

“This pairing reflects where BRT is heading and our intent to put ourselves in the best possible position to compete at the front in the enduros.”