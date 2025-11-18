When the heavens opened on the second lap, Hugo Simpson rear-ended Pip Casabene at the first turn.

Oliver Wickham decided to play it safe and pulled into the pit lane, following the Safety Car in on the restart.

In the end, the #34 Toyota 86 driver finished 18th – enough to take the title over Walkinshaw Andretti United academy driver Lincoln Taylor.

“We watched what went on ahead of me with the crash, and that’s the last thing I wanted to happen,” Wickham told Speedcafe.

“I just needed to finish the race and would secure it,’ he said of the title.

“We made the right choice coming into pit lane, dropping to the back, and just cruising around to stay on the track.

“Definitely the right decision, finished the race, and obviously came away with the championship. Happy with it.

“I got the radio message from the team under Safety Car and I asked what everyone thought of it. They all thought it was a good idea, so I went along with it and it worked out.”

Bathurst 1000 winner Paul Morris, one of Wickham’s mentors, commended the teenager for his approach to the title.

“It’s going to make a big difference to the next step on Oli Wickham’s racing career,” said Morris of the $50,000 prize.

“How do you win that championship? It’s only five rounds, the best way to win that championship is not lose it.

“Oli had a plan. We mapped out a plan for him and he was consistent. Scored points when he could. When he could get on the podium, he did.

“He didn’t throw it away once. Predominantly stayed on the right side of the law, learned from his mistakes, and capitalised when he could. That’s why he’s the champion.”

Wickham, just 16 years old, took the title without winning a race, proving that consistency is key in the series.

“I didn’t have to win every race to win the championship. I never won a race all year, but was always inside that top six most weekends,” said Wickham.

“Starting Townsville with three podiums really gave me the confidence I needed to continue throughout the year.

“Just staying consistent and learning as much as I could is what I’ve learned.”

The teenager was supported by Paul Morris and the Norwell Motorplex team, Supercars driver Declan Fraser and Erebus Motorsport CEO Barry Ryan.

He is the second Erebus-affiliated driver to win the GR Cup after Max Geoghegan, who clinched the 2024 title.

Wickham said it was “an honour” to have their support.

“I did a fair bit at Norwell last year for my first season where I learned how to drive a car and the fundamentals and all the small things that gain time,” he said.

“I’ve had a great relationship with Paul ever since. Obviously he’s helped a lot of young drivers who have made it. So hopefully one day his influence will get me there.

“It’s an honour that a Supercars team has recognised me and have asked me to join their academy.

“The support from Barry and the entire crew from Erebus has been great and I’ve built great relationships from it.

“The amount of effort the mechanics, team managers, Paul, and driver coaches have put in… To get this result I feel like I definitely gave back what they deserve.”

Wickham has not confirmed his racing plans for 2026 and wouldn’t rule out a return to the GR Cup.