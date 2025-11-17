Just a day after taking the Toyota crown, Wickham strapped into Cooper Murray’s Erebus Motorsport Camaro – first as a passenger and then in the drivers’ seat.

Wickham, 16, was welcomed into the Erebus Academy earlier this year as the latest young gun in a production line of talent.

“We’ve been supporting Oli this year with his Toyota 86 campaign and we’ve given him an opportunity to drive a Supercar today,” Erebus CEO Barry Ryan told Speedcafe.

“Cooper took him for a ride first and talked him through everything, so he knew what it looked like, and then Oli did a lap with Cooper as a passenger.

“Then we let Oli take his dad for a spin, which was pretty cool. Dads are big supporters of kids like Oli, so to see his eyes light up getting into a Supercar alongside Oli was amazing.

“It’s just a good step in his career, another box ticked to say he’s driven a Supercar.”

Wickham said the opportunity came as a surprise, with the chance to take his father around the famed Melbourne venue icing on the cake.

“Barry came up today and asked if I wanted to do a hot lap and then maybe have a go in the car,” Wickham told Speedcafe.

“I’d never driven anything like a Supercar before, only an 86 and a couple of other production cars. It was an amazing experience.

“It was a lot different. The power, the drive out of the corner, the way it brakes and handles, even driving on a slick was new for me. Thankfully I got in just before the rain came!

“It was pretty cool to take my old man around as well. He supports me in every way possible in my motorsport career. It was a good way to give back to him.”

Wickham said he’s unsure what’s in store for 2026, while Ryan affirmed Erebus will be part of planning the young gun’s next steps.

“We’ll talk about that next week with Oli, his Dad and Paul Morris, who has been a huge influence on him and has trained him up really well,” said Ryan.

“As a group we’ll make a decision on what’s best for him.”