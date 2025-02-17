Walls steps up from Carrera Cup while Gomersall makes an even bigger leap from the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup.

In the Porsche series, Walls was a regular front-runner. Last year, he claimed fourth in the standings with two wins and several more podiums.

Gomersall, meanwhile, finished sixth in the Toyota 86 series with some of the fastest laps of the season.

Featured Videos

Triple Eight’s return to the Super2 Series comes off the back of its international GT program downscaling.

The team last raced full-time in the Supercars feeder series in 2022 with Declan Fraser and Cameron Hill.

“It’s great to be back,” said Triple Eight team principal Jamie Whincup.

“It all forms part of our plan to transition drivers from go-karts all the way into Supercars.

“This is a key step towards creating and developing that plan over the next two or three years.

“The Super2 series is a fantastic feeder to Supercars, as it really creates the opportunity for young kids to be able to hone their skills and get used to the Supercar world.

“We’ve got two young guys that are keen and hungry, and they represent everything that we look for at Triple Eight as far as their work ethic and determination are concerned.”

Like Fraser and Broc Feeney before them, Whincup has high hopes that Walls and Gomersall will continue Triple Eight’s success story.

“They will have full spec cars that are basically the same as what we finished with in Adelaide at the end of 2022 – ready to go, full Triple Eight spec,” said Whincup.

“We wouldn’t enter the series if we weren’t doing it to win. However, Jackson and Ben don’t need to focus on the result.

“They just need to focus on the objectives to achieve a good result, week in, and week out.

“But of course, we want to make sure that we do it to Triple Eight standards and leave no stone unturned. It’s an all-in program that has the backing of everyone in the building.”