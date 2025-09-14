Mann’s Ford Mustang, driven by Bruce Heinrich, led the Aussie Racing Car field on its formation lap to the grid ahead of the category’s final race of the weekend.

The front-row was also left vacant while competing cars carried tribute stickers out of respect to their late competitor.

“It’s with heavy hearts we share the heartbreaking news of Shane Mann’s passing,” read a statement from Aussie Racing Cars.

“Aussie Racing Cars driver Shane Mann passed away in the paddock yesterday surrounded by family and friends, leaving behind a void in our community.

“Yesterday we lost one of our own. Shane wasn’t just a competitor, he was a husband, father, friend, and a smiling face. A true racer at heart.

“His passion and presence will be deeply missed by everyone who had the honour of knowing him.

“Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with his wife Kelly, daughter Matilda, and his son Alec, during this difficult time.”

Saturday’s Aussie Racing Car race was cancelled in the wake of the medical incident, before the category returned to action for two races on Sunday morning.s