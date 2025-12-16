While Waters is more accustomed to Sprintcars, it’ll be a V8 Dirt Modified that Randle jumps into at Avalon Raceway.

Randle will join Tindal Racing as part of the ‘Christmas Spectacular’ meeting on Saturday, December 20 that also features Sprintcars and Street Stocks.

The Supercars star will have very little time to get up to speed, with just a hot laps session before his first heat.

“Cam has been racing his 410 Sprintcar the last few years and he has been bugging me to get in speedway,” said Randle.

“He is good mates with the Tindals – Paul and Darren. They had a drive available in a dirt modified car and Cam asked if I was interested.

“I was unsure to start, but eventually I thought ‘what the hell, let’s give it a go’. So I need to thank the Tindal brothers for the opportunity.

“I’ve never driven on the dirt before, and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous, but it’s going to be exciting and a bit of fun.

“I’ve never driven anything like this before, and the way it works is that I’m going to go out for hot laps and then straight into racing. There’s not even qualifying!

“I’ve watched plenty of Sprintcars, so I guess I know how the formats work, but there’s no substitute for experience.

“I’m going on a very fast learning curve, but I’ll just give myself time to get comfortable.

Randle has been leaning on his Tickford teammate for advice.

“They’ve told me the harder you hold the throttle on, the more grip it has got,” Randle explained.

“They run the same tyres as a 410 Sprintcar, so it’s about trusting the grip and adapting to the changing conditions.

“It’s certainly a very different discipline to what I’m used to, but it should be a great experience.

“It will be a good way to keep my skills sharp in the off-season, and who knows, hopefully it’s not my last on the clay.”

Randle will be the only Tickford driver tackling the speedway scene this summer, with Waters confirming to Speedcafe he has no plans for the off-season.

Randle, 29, is keen to see how he fairs in a completely new discipline.

“I’ve been to plenty of Cam’s Sprintcar races, and I enjoy seeing him out there,” said Randle.

“He set up this deal for me, but with some of his other commitments, he hasn’t committed to being in Avalon this Saturday.

“Having him in my corner would be a huge help. He’ll know the language that I’m used to.

“I haven’t convinced him to be there, so I definitely want to leave these quotes here to try and guilt him into coming and giving me a hand.”