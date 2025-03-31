The upcoming Tasmania Super 440 will be backed by Snowy River Caravans on May 9-11.

That event will be followed by the Perth Super 440, which will be sponsored by Bosch.

The deal for the latter will see Bosch take trackside presence at the Bathurst 1000 and Gold Coast 500.

It’s the third year in a row that Bosch has backed the Perth event.

“The enthusiasm and excitement around the Bosch Power Tools Perth Super440 over the past two years have been incredible, and we’re excited to be back for 2025, said brand communications manager Claudia Kowalski.

“Our partnership with Supercars allows us to connect with motorsport fans across Australia, and we take pride in aligning our high-performance tools with the cutting-edge technology and precision of Supercars teams.”

Snowy River Caravans replaces Ned Whisky as the naming rights partner of the Tasmania Super 440.

The brand backs the #7 Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang driven by James Courtney.

The deal comes as Snowy River Caravans opens its newest dealership in Launceston.

“We’re excited to announce the company’s expansion into event sponsorship as the naming rights sponsor of Tasmania’s prestigious Snowy River Caravans Tasmania Super440,” said Andrew Crank, CEO of Snowy River Caravans.

“This new partnership strengthens Snowy River Caravans’ commitment to the Supercars category.

“We’ve long been supporters of the Supercars, particularly through our brand ambassador James Courtney and our partnership with the Blanchard Racing Team.

“Becoming the naming rights sponsor of the Tasmania Super 440 event is a natural next step for

Snowy River Caravans, and it’s a perfect fit for our brand and the community we serve.”

Supercars continues with the ITM Taupo Super 440 on April 11-13.