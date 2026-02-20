The South Australian Government on Thursday unveiled plans to host MotoGP on a track layout that will be heavily revised for motorcycle racing.

Adelaide plans to hold the MotoGP event two weeks before the Supercars Grand Final, ensuring better value for its expensive track build.

That news has been met with concern in the Supercars paddock that a MotoGP-friendly design will remove key elements currently enjoyed by the category.

That includes the iconic ‘staircase’ corners and Turn 8, the later of which would be bypassed due to the use of roads originally raced on by Formula 1.

However, South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas has promised Supercars it can keep its current layout – aside from the changes planned for Victoria Park.

Advertisements

“We’re engaging with Supercars on this, because the MotoGP race is going to the old F1 track with modifications,” Malinauskas told 5AA.

“There is the option, when we go to the Grand Final, to bring the course back in to what now reflects the Supercars race with the traditional Turn 8 and the staircase around the terraces.

“So there is an option and we’ll engage with Supercars around what they think is best.”

CEO James Warburton confirmed to Speedcafe that Supercars has been given three assurances by the government.

They are that SA will respect its contract that stretches through 2034, MotoGP won’t clash with a Supercars Finals Series round and the category has the option of retaining its current track.

“We were informed that there is the option to have our existing layout,” Warburton said.

“It’s something that we haven’t got any detail of and we’ll obviously work through.

“They are fantastic partners and we’re keen to work with them to make it work for all parties.”

While the details are yet to be thrashed out, Warburton made clear Supercars will move to ensure the circuit does not lose its character.

“We want to make sure we continue to be what we are about, that hardcore, gritty attitude that you see on a street circuit with pretty substantial consequences for making a mistake,” he said.

“There’s a fair logistical challenge to have events either two or three weeks apart.

“Deconstructing some of the circuit or opening the circuit for normal traffic for disruption purposes might open up opportunities to favour closing up the track.

“But we’ve got to work through it.”