Buckley, 18, shot to prominence with standout drives in the TA2 Muscle Car Series last season, triggering interest from Supercars to assist with a move into Super2.

The ZB Commodore is set to be run by her family’s small Gold Coast-based operation with support from Matt Stone Racing.

Revealed today in the colours of Castrol, Autobarn, Shannons and AC Delco, the car is 888A-039 – raced by Ben Gomerall in the 2025 Super2 Series and tested by Buckley in December.

“I’m so excited to be racing the Holden Commodore in the Dunlop Super2 series this year. I’m most excited about it being the feeder category for Supercars, and that’s where I want to go,” Buckley said.

“We’ve decided to make the jump this year to a really exciting program. Obviously, my goals for going to Super2 are that I want to get rookie of the year, and if I can get in the top 10, I will be absolutely stoked.

“Being a driver has always been a dream since I was a little kid racing for James Courtney, so it’s been an absolute dream to get into Super2.”

The series of blue-chip brands on the car is testament to the belief that Buckley can become the first Australian female to score a full-time drive in the Supercars era.

“Everyone’s been very supportive of not only having a young female, but a young female driver that is getting some good results at the moment,” she said.

“So I’ve been very fortunate to have the sport being very accepting and pushing for me.”

MSR will support Buckley’s program alongside its own two entries for ex-Anderson Motorsport driver Ayrton Hodson and rookie Tommy Smith.

“This program is about creating the right environment for development,” said Stone.

“Alice is a proven race winner and has shown exceptional potential, and by supporting her with our engineering and race expertise, we’re aiming to give her the best possible platform to grow and succeed in Super2 and beyond.”

Buckley will combine her Super2 duties with a full season in the TA2 Muscle Car Series, driving the same Chevrolet Camaro that she debuted last year.

The Super2 Series gets underway at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 20-22, while the TA2 season kicks off at The Bend Motorsport Park on March 13-15.