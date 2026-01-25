Prepare yourself for a busy few weeks. Between now and when the season kicks off at Sydney Motorsport Park we’ll have livery launches, parity testing and the proper pre-season test.

And that’s not the mention the intrigue of Triple Eight’s switch to Ford and a first proper look at the five Toyota Supras that will join the Supercars field the very first time.

Anyway, here’s your guide to when each team will pull the covers off their respective 2026 cars.

Dick Johnson Racing – February 1

DJR will formally launch its season at the turn of the month.

No great surprises are expected on the livery front, but there could be a change in terms of race numbers. Expect Brodie Kostecki to take over the famous #17 from Will Davison, leaving a question mark over which number rookie Rylan Gray will sport.

SCT Motorsport – February 6

It’s an exciting new era for the SCT Motorsport. For 2026 it splits with long-time technical partner Brad Jones Racing and joins the Triple Eight fold as a third entry. Rookie driver Jackson Walls is one of the great unknowns of the new season and his progress will be fascinating to watch.

Triple Eight – February 7

The primary T8 cars – AKA Red Bull Ampol Racing – will be unveiled a day later on the foreshore in Geelong.

Why Geelong, for a Brisbane-based team? Because this is a celebration of T8’s return to the Ford fold, and Geelong is the Ford’s Australian home.

Grove Racing – February 7

The on-the-rise Ford squad will launch its latest campaign with a Cars & Coffee event at main sponsor Penrite’s Dandenong South HQ on February 7.

The event will feature returning primary drivers Matt Payne and Kai Allen, as well as impressive new enduro recruits Tim Slade and Will Davison.

Matt Stone Racing – February 8

It’s a new era for MSR with one returning driver in Jack Le Brocq, and exciting rookie Zach Bates.

As recently announced Le Brocq will line up in Sherrin Rentals colours while Bates takes over the Bendix entry.

Walkinshaw Andretti United/Walkinshaw TWG Racing – February 8

A confusing one, this. Right now the team is still known as WAU, but launch time it will be Walkinshaw TWG Racing, or perhaps WTR.

Anyway, the point is that the covers will come off its brand new Toyota Supras on February 8.

S0 far we’ve seen the Supras in the matte black testing livery, the grey wind tunnel livery and the most recent TGR look with the post-aero test update.

What will be fascinating is seeing the Supra in a proper race livery. A launch not to miss.

Team 18 – February 10

This is a team on the rise. Officially now Chevrolet’s factory outfit and having finished 2025 with some handy form.

The launch will be very interesting. Speculation suggests David Reynolds could have a lot of Snowy River Caravans on his car. And perhaps James Courtney as a co-driver…

Blanchard Racing Team – February 12

What a season that lies ahead for BRT. A Triple Eight technical deal, a new driver signing in James Golding and a second year for promising rookie Aaron Cameron.

Tickford Racing – February 12

Unlikely to be any surprises on the livery front for Tickford, but is anybody complaining?

Erebus Motorsport – February 16

It’s hard not to be excited about Erebus heading into this season. The promising Cooper Murray in a second season, and Jobe Stewart arriving off the back of an amazing enduro campaign. Both will be fascinating viewing.

PremiAir Racing – February 17

A critical year for PremiAir. Roland Dane has been drafted in as team principal, a clear sign of intention. And an all-new driver line-up in promising rookie Jayden Ojeda and former Super2 champion Declan Fraser.

Brad Jones Racing – TBC

The only team to not have made its launch date public. One of the most anticipated, though, as Supercars fans wait to see how these Supras look in proper liveries.

All we know at this point in terms of the commercial side is that R&J Batteries will continue its backing of the Andre Heimgartner entry.