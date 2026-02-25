The Brad Jones Racing Supercars driver will line up in the Radical Australia West Cup at the first round of the WA Sporting Car Club state championship season.

He will drive for Arise Racing with Radicals to compete in four races across two days at the newly-named MotorMall Wanneroo Raceway.

While yet to race a Radical, Heimgartner is no stranger to the category, regularly working with Arise as a driver coach.

This weekend, he will combine driving and coaching duties.

“The opportunity to drive with the guys I help coach is cool,” said Heimgartner.

“Also, it’s great to just enjoy some low-pressure racing to remind yourself why we do what we do.

“This weekend for me will be purely for fun and to get some great seat time in some cool cars. Any silverware will be a bonus.”

“I feel the balance will be mostly concentrating on driver coaching to make sure my guys get the most out of the weekend. It will just be a privilege to strap a helmet on and go have some fun with them.

“Driving the car and also tuning it will help me and the team tune the car better I feel and explore some set-up items.”

The Radical outing comes off the back of a promising opening Supercars round in Sydney, where Heimgartner hit the ground running in the all-new Supra, leading the Toyota armada in the Friday night race.

There was a setback in the Saturday race when he suffered an engine failure, before Heimgartner recovered with a ninth place finish in Sunday’s finale.

Back-to-backing a Supercars weekend with seat time in the Radical is not a challenge Heimgartner is underestimating.

“Very different, [it] almost couldn’t get any different,” he said of the differences between the two cars.

“The radical is more open-wheeler style with not much power and a lot of grip. The Supercar is very heavy, lots of power and not much grip.

“For sure it will be the driving style and what’s required to get the last few tenths. I haven’t done many laps in a Radical so it will all be a new challenge.”