Hall, 22, is the latest young charger to be paired with the veteran in the program, which has switched to Team 18 after five years with Triple Eight.

The former Carrera Cup driver is set to make his Supercars debut in the Queensland Raceway sprint round in August before teaming with Lowndes for the Enduro Cup.

He’ll combine the Supercheap wildcard duties with a yet-to-be-announced Super2 Series campaign, driving for Eggleston Motorsport.

Hall described snagging the Supercheap seat as a “dream come true”.

“I have watched the Bathurst 1000 for as long as I can remember and every time I watched it, I have dreamt of one day becoming a competitor in this historic race,” he said.

“I have some big shoes to fill with plenty of successful drivers coming through the wildcard program and that is a credit to Supercheap Auto’s amazing initiative.

“I am also eternally grateful for my mum and dad teaching me important values and virtues of how to work harder and harder to make dreams become a reality.”

Lowndes backed the decision to select Hall for the program that has previously featured Broc Feeney, Declan Fraser, Zane Goddard, Cooper Murray and Zach Bates.

“The wildcard program has always been about identifying the right young driver and giving them a proper opportunity, and Bayley absolutely fits that mould,” said Lowndes.

“I’m looking forward to sharing a car with him, helping him through those first steps in Supercars, and hopefully putting together a combination that can surprise a few people.

Lowndes said he’s been keeping an eye on Hall via his Carrera Cup commentary duties, adding the Gold Coaster has “genuinely impressed me”.

“Round after round, he’s shown race craft well beyond his years, measured when he needs to be, aggressive when the moment calls for it, and always willing to learn,” he said.

“You can tell he’s a student of the sport, and that’s something I really like.”

Hall noted Lowndes’ ongoing reputation as a performer outside the car.

“Since I was six years old driving go karts, Craig has been my biggest inspiration in how to handle yourself as a professional driver outside of the vehicle,” he said.

“If we don’t have fans in the stands we aren’t able to go racing and I can’t wait to be able to match his energy outside of the car and learn from one of the best behind the wheel of the Supercheap Auto Racing Chevrolet this year.”

Hall’s Super2 Series campaign will begin with Round 1 of the series at Sydney Motorsport Park this weekend.