The reveal comes ahead of its first laps on Wednesday at Winton Motor Raceway as part of a shakedown.

Heimgartner enters his sixth season with Brad Jones Racing, all of which have been with the backing of Australian business R&J Batteries.

The team has also welcomed a slew of new sponsors in Trico, Beta Tools, Wilson Spott.

“All I can say is ‘wow’. Look at this car, with the R&J Batteries colours on it, it looks amazing,” said Heimgartner

“I have to thank the team for all the effort that has gone into building the Supra. It’s been a challenge, but they’ve achieved something pretty great.

“I can’t wait to get on track today and shakedown the car. I’ve had a couple of laps in the Supra before, but this one’s mine, so it’s a bit different.

“There’s a process to work through with a Shakedown, and while we don’t get a lot of laps, I’ll still have a good feel for the car by the end of it.

“Hopefully, it allows us to hit the ground running on the test day before racing in Sydney. There’s a lot of work to do, but this is the team to do it.”

Heimgartner’s car is the first of three to be unveiled, with the Toyota Supras of Cameron Hill and Macauley Jones to follow.

“I’ve always liked the look of the R&J Batteries liveries, and I’m proud that we’ve had so many over the course of our partnership but there’s something pretty special about this one,” said team owner Brad Jones.

“The Supra is a beautiful-looking Supercar and the R&J colours look spectacular on it.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little nervous heading into today and seeing our first Supra head out on track, but I have full faith in our team and in this program, and I know we can achieve success with this package.”

Ray Robson, R&J Batteries managing director, added: “The car looks incredible. It feels very special to be part of the Toyota program and to have an R&J Batteries GR Supra on track.

“It’s a whole new era for BJR and for Supercars, we’re very excited to be involved and wish the team every success this season.”

The Repco Supercars Championship begins its season with the Dunlop Sydney 500 at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 20-22.