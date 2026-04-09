Earlier this year, it emerged that the only race that would offer a return for taking pole position was the Bathurst 1000.

However, Supercars has announced a restructured Boost Mobile Pole Position Award as part of a $140,000 pledge by the category and the official telco partner.

Every race during the Sprint Cup will pay $2500 for pole position earned in the Top 10 Shootout – representing an uptick from $1000 in 2025.

The jackpot for the Bathurst 1000 has, however, been reduced from the initially planned $20,000 to $10,000 – though that still represents an uptick from $5000 in 2025.

Pole position for The Bend 500 will also pay $5000, while pole for each 250km race during the Supercars Finals Series will pay $5000 as per 2025.

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The grand prize – the Boost Mobile Pole Champion – for the most pole positions earned remains at $50,000.

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The sum of the changes represents an increase on the 2025 offering of $120,000.

“In Supercars, qualifying can define your weekend,” said Supercars Executive Chairman Barclay Nettlefold.

“This uplift in prize money recognises the skill it takes to deliver under pressure, and it adds another reason for fans and teams to put a spotlight on the fight for pole.

“Working with Boost Mobile, we’re proud to be increasing the rewards for performance right across the season, while keeping a strong focus on the sport’s biggest moments.”

Boost Mobile CEO Bobby Geldens added: “Qualifying is one of the purest tests in motorsport — it’s where drivers put everything on the line for that one perfect lap

“We want to reward that. By increasing these increasing these prize amounts in 2026, we’re recognising the drivers and teams who keep pushing the limits.”

Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Broc Feeney won the 2025 Boost Mobile Pole Champion gong with a record-setting 19 pole position starts.

“You always want to nail that perfect lap. Putting it all together for one lap and getting the time on the board is one of the biggest challenges we face.” Feeney said.

“You’re right on the edge everywhere — no margin for error – so it’s great to see drivers recognised and rewarded for delivering when it counts,” he said.

“It’s so competitive and starting up front matters. Every pole is going to be hard-earned.”

Three pole position awards will be on offer at this weekend’s ITM Taupo Super440 on April 10-12 at Taupo Motorsport Park.