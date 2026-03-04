The team will celebrate the milestone by re-numbering Andre Heimgartner’s R&J Batteries Toyota Supra to #800.

It will be the first time #800 has been used in Supercars.

Having entered the championship with a single Ford Falcon AU in the year 2000, the Albury-based squad has experienced a storied history.

The team contested eight seasons under the Ford banner, expanding to two cars for team owner Brad Jones and legend of the sport John Bowe.

Jones almost conquered Bathurst on multiple occasions in the early 2000s, with he and Bowe starting on the front row of the Great Race in 2003.

Advertisements

A move to Holden in 2008 brought further expansion in subsequent years, being one of the few teams to run four cars up until last year.



Click here to talk to the team. Align your business with the home of Australian motorsport news.

Across 26 seasons, BJR has amassed 15 race wins, 19 pole positions, and 83 podium appearances to date.

“When Kim [Jones, brother of Brad] and I first entered Supercars, this number wasn’t even a blip on our radar,” team owner Jones said.

“Last year we celebrated 350 rounds and 25 years in the sport. It’s honestly a little hard to believe, the years have just melted into each other over time.

“I have so many memories from the past 25 years. A couple of my all-time favourites as a driver would be Bathurst 2001 where John Cleland and I started 22nd and raced our way to 2nd.

“2002 would be another where John Bowe and I fought for the race lead early on but suffered a mechanical issue, it’s not often you feel like you have the fastest car at Bathurst and I thought we did that day.

“As a team owner it would probably be Jason Bright winning our second race in Supercars at Winton with JR [Jason Richards] on the podium, it was such a dominant performance. And Macauley [Jones, son of Brad] winning the Super2 race at Bathurst, I was so proud of him and the team.’

BJR becomes just the third team in series history to reach 800 race starts.

The race at Albert Park carries extra significance, as it was the site of the team’s first victory.

In a non-championship race at the venue in 2005, Bowe won race two of that weekend.

Today, BJR fields three Toyota Supras for Heimgartner, Macauley Jones and Cameron Hill.

“What I’m most proud of is the team we’ve built and the people who have found a home here. Many of our staff have relocated from outside Albury, making a real commitment to be part of this team,” Jones added.

“We have crew members who have been with us for a lot of these 800 races, that’s incredible to me.

“With the build of our GR Supras and how hectic our schedule has been over the past few months, it’s nice to take a moment to reflect on the crew’s dedication, work ethic and passion.”

Sunday’s milestone race is set to commence at 10:10am AEDT.