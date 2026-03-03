Feeney gave the Blue Oval and Triple Eight a near-perfect start to their Supercars reunion with two wins from three starts at the Sydney 500.

That came a week after he took part in the Bathurst 12 Hour as part of Ford’s factory Mustang GT3 entry.

While an early clash with a kangaroo cost Feeney a chance to drive in the race, he’d already done enough to impress the manufacturer and German team Haupt.

The 23-year-old has flagged a desire to tackle GT3 events overseas and is even pushing for a start in the DTM, which uses GT3 machinery and is part of Haupt’s program.

“Before the 12 Hour it’d been pretty quiet for me in GT land since finishing up with JMR (Johor Motor Racing) and Mercedes,” Feeney told Speedcafe.

“Last year I did the Audi stuff [in GT World Challenge Australia] but there’s no real Audi drives as such overseas, so I was hoping this would be a bit of a leap to get back into that market of racing.



“I dropped a few hints to the guys [at Bathurst] that I’d love to do a DTM wildcard or something like that, if we can get Ford and Red Bull together.

“I hope a lot comes from it, but it’s a lot easier said than done with calendars, and they’ve already got their line-ups sorted.

“But I feel like I’m very suited to GT. Everyone is talking about doing NASCAR stuff, but I know I can jump into a GT3 and be really competitive.”

Feeney had last year pushed hard for a start in the now NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series – lining up a deal to race at Portland only for the seat to be filled by Triple Eight teammate Will Brown.

The Supercars points leader admits Triple Eight’s switch from GM to Ford has cooled his stock car racing chances.

The second tier NASCAR series only features two full-time Ford entries in 2026.

“It definitely has changed it. I had a lot of in the pipeline with other manufacturers, which has come to a halt because of that,” he said.

“I still have an interest in going over and doing some road courses. I’ve dropped that with Ford too, if any opportunities come up.

“Obviously they don’t have a NASCAR [O’Reilly Series] program as such, but they’ve got a Truck and a Cup Series program.

“I could have gone and done races by now, but I’ve been waiting for the right opportunity. If that comes up I’ll do it, but if not I’m happy to focus on what I’m doing here.”

Feeney’s ill-fated Bathurst 12 Hour effort came alongside factory drivers Chris Mies and Dennis Olsen, who were full of praise for the Australian.

Asked by Speedcafe how Feeney would fare in Ford’s global GT program, Mies said: “He would bloody smash it.

“He’s good, right from the beginning he felt comfortable in the car.

“Across the top, across the Mountain, down Skyline, he has been an absolute legend.

“The way he drove there, neither me or Dennis (Olsen) could even match it.

“It was incredible to see and good to see and I think he would do really, really well in a GT car.”