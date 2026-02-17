That was the takeout from an at-times awkward media call with leading drivers in the lead-up to the start of the 2026 season in Sydney this weekend.

Feeney, Wood and reigning champion Chaz Mostert were among six drivers summoned to the studios of Supercars’ new broadcast partner NEP ahead of tonight’s season launch.

Standing on stage as a trailer for Supercars’ Finals Series doco was played to the audience, Feeney turned his back to the screen when any Adelaide action was played.

Feeney dominated the 2025 season but was denied the title on a dramatic final day that began with Wood tagging the Red lBul star into a spin on the opening lap.

“It’s still raw, still seeing it all. I’ve just got no interest in watching it,” Feeney told Speedcafe of the documentary, titled Road to Glory.

“It’s going to be a drama series that’s based around me and the downfall we had at the end of the year.

“I’m just trying to move on from it. All the questions I’m being asked at the moment are about last year and how I’m getting on with these other guys.”

Feeney revealed that Mostert had instigated a heart-to-heart conversation at the Gala Awards dinner on the Monday after Adelaide, ensuring no bad blood between the pair.

“I’ve got no problem at all with Chaz. He’s a very mature guy. I’ve got no problem at all,” said Feeney.

Wood, however, reached out with a text to Feeney in the aftermath and was left on read.

“I haven’t spoken to him. I don’t need to,” said Feeney of Wood, making no secret of the ongoing animosity.

Although also eager to move on from the controversy, Wood confirmed to Speedcafe he’d attempted to make contact with Feeney via text and did not hear back.

“I’ve reached out and tried to make contact, but I’m just focused on what I’m doing this year and focusing on our big program with Toyota,” he said.

Despite declaring he won’t watch the show, Feeney is supportive of Supercars’ renewed efforts to promote the sport and its personalities.

“I had a lot of fun filming, playing golf with them and all that sort of stuff through it,” he said of the production.

“It’s going to make some people look good and some people look bad. But I’m not really in [Supercars] for reality TV.”