Supercars has advised its Semi-Final round at Sandown has been brought forward a week to November 6-8.

A category statement explained that “returfing of the Melbourne Racing Club’s Caulfield track forced an unavoidable scheduling clash at Sandown.”

Sandown Raceway is a dual-purpose facility, with its horse racing track located inside the historic 3.1km national motor racing circuit.

It’s the second change to the Supercars calendar since its reveal last October after the Adelaide Grand Final was also brought forward a week to November 26-29.

That change was intended to ensure only a two-week gap between the last two rounds, which has again blown out to three with the Sandown change.

The Sandown shuffle will also have broader consequences for Australian motorsport.

It means Supercars has taken the date previously allocated to the Victorian Historic Racing Register’s popular Historic Sandown meeting.

The Sandown 500 now also clashes with the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series finale at Melbourne’s Calder Park, headlined by the TA2 Muscle Car Series.

Supercars will tackle Sandown just a week after the SpeedSeries finale at the same venue.