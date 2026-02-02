Hill, 29, posted the news to Instagram on Sunday, announcing the arrival of Miles Christopher Hill.

“Arrived last week via an unexpected sunroof extraction,” he wrote.

“Mum and Bub both doing well, so grateful to be home safe and sound! Soaking up the cuddles.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Hill (@cameronhill_4)

The birth did not stop the Supercars race winner from taking up his place at the weekend’s Canberra Festival of Speed.

There Hill drove the OzEmail Ford AU Falcon raced by Brad Jones in his eponymous team’s first season of competition 26 years ago.

It was billed as the Canberran’s first drive of a BJR car as he awaits the completion of the Toyota Supra he will race this season.

The AU Falcon was built by Longhurst Racing and purchased by BJR ahead of its entry into the Supercars Championship.

BJR eventually switched to Holden in 2008 and, having migrated to Chevrolet in 2023, now starts a new era with Toyota.