The team has named James Cittolin (16) and Buster Bailey (15) to compete in the Toyota 86 Scholarship Series, which sits one rung below Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia’s GR Cup.

Method Motorsport is co-owned by Mostert and Guy McEntyre.

The team said it will focus on long-term driver development, performance consistency, and building momentum throughout the championship with the pair.

“Being involved with James and Buster over the last 12 months, they’re two great young guys and it’s very exciting to be part of their journey with Method Motorsport — and also for myself personally,” said Mostert, who will be a Toyota driver with Walkinshaw Andretti United this year.

“I can’t wait to get the year started and watch these guys punching against some of the best young talent we have in the country, in what is an amazing category as well. I can’t wait to get started.”

Cittolin and Bailey have previously competed in the Toyota 86 Scholarship Series.

Cittolin graduated to the series out of karts while Bailey had previous tin top experience in Hyundai Excel racing.

“I’m excited to be part of Method Motorsport’s 86 Program this year, working alongside

Chaz Mostert, and I’m looking forward to the season ahead.” said Cittolin.

Bailey added: “I’m extremely excited to see how the year unfolds. I’ve got high expectations, a strong belief in the team, and I’m fully committed to the work ahead.

“The focus is on consistency, growth, and performance, with one clear objective, taking Method Motorsport to the top.”

The Toyota 86 Scholarship Series will race five times in 2026 across Winton Motor Raceway, The Bend Motorsport Park, One Raceway, Sydney Motorsport Park, and Queensland Raceway from March to August.