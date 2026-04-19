Walkinshaw TWG Racing driver Ryan Wood was on course to take the prestigious title until his #2 Toyota Supra suddenly stopped with seven laps remaining.

That set up a grandstand finish with Feeney and Dick Johnson Racing’s Brodie Kostecki level on points.

Notwithstanding another late twist, whoever finished ahead of the other would win on a countback.

Ultimately, Kostecki went spinning after contact with Walkinshaw TWG Racing’s Chaz Mostert sent the #17 Ford Mustang into a spin and out of contention.

Mostert was given a 30-second penalty for the clash and was classified 17th while Kostecki was 18th.

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Feeney adds his name alongside Jason Bright (2013), Mark Winterbottom (2014), Jamie Whincup (2015, 2016), Shane van Gisbergen (2016, 2019, 2022), Scott McLaughlin (2018), Anton De Pasquale (2024), and Matt Payne (2025) as a trophy winner.

More to come.