Supercars will host back-to-back New Zealand events in April, the first at Taupo in the North Island before heading to the South Island for the first time to Christchurch.

Friday at Ruapuna will feature back-to-back practice sessions, each for 25 minutes with a 15-minute gap in between.

Those will be the only official test sessions of the day, outside of event rides at the end of Friday.

Supercars will utilise its two-part, knockout qualifying to determine the grid for Saturday’s two races – totalling four, 12-minute hit-outs. The first leg begins at 10:05am NZST

Race 1 is slated for 12:45pm NZST before Race 2 at 4:10pm NZST. Each race will comprise 37 laps.

Sunday’s program features a three-part, knockout qualifying culminating in a Top 10 Shootout. The first leg of qualifying will begin at 11:50am NZST.

Race 3 starts at 3:05pm NZST and will take in 61 laps.

Support categories include Formula Ford, Heritage Touring Cars, and GT racing.