Kostecki inherits the #17 ahead of his second season with the team following Will Davison’s exit at the end of last year.

Davison’s replacement, rookie Rylan Gray, will adopt the #38 used by Kostecki in 2025.

The number shuffle was the headline act as Dick Johnson Racing revealed its livery for the new campaign during an open day at its Stapylton, Queensland, workshop.

After its biggest livery shake-up in almost a decade last year, the team retains its 2025 design for a second season.

Among minor changes is a move to a ‘midnight blue’ rear wing for sponsor DXC Technology and new Ford Racing branding.

Advertisements

Kostecki meanwhile wants to make his own history with #17 – a number driven to five championship titles by Johnson and three by Scott McLaughlin.

“This is a huge honour but it is also, without question, a huge responsibility,” Kostecki said.

“The history of #17 in this country is immense and I’m absolutely humbled to be able to race my Shell V-Power Mustang with such an iconic number this season.

“These past twelve months with the Shell V-Power Racing Team have allowed me to learn even more about the history of Dick, Dick Johnson Racing and the significance of #17 in Australian motorsport.

“When the number became available heading into this year, I was honoured to be offered the chance to race with #17 and cannot thank Dick, Ryan [Story] and the Ralphs for this opportunity.

“[The season opener in] Sydney is not far away, and sitting on the grid for the opening race, looking at the #17 will be a special moment for me in my career, that’s for sure.”

Johnson first adopted #17 in the late 1960s – doing so to fit with the #71 run by then teammate Graham Littlemore.

Eventually running it full-time, Johnson opted against swapping it for #1 while defending his five titles.

“Brodie is a champion in his own right and for him to be racing with #17 is also a very proud moment for me as well,” Johnson added.

“We know what he’s capable of, we know the quality of driver that Brodie is so it made complete sense to pass the #17 on to him knowing that he’s fresh, ready and excited to show the rest of the grid what he’s got in 2026.

“I’m also really proud to see Rylan carry the #38 with the team this year – it’s a number Brodie took on proudly and means a great deal to me, so seeing Rylan debut as a full-time main game driver this year with this number will be an exciting prospect.”

A 19-year-old Johnson ran #38 on his FJ Holden during his first race at Lakeside in 1964 – a fact lost in the pages of history until it was resurrected by DJR last year.

Kostecki will have his first run with #17 when he shakes down his new Mustang at Queensland Raceway on Tuesday.

DJR has retained Todd Hazelwood and Tony D’Alberto as its endurance drivers for the new season.