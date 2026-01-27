That’s the question we want you to answer on this week’s Pirtek Poll as the countdown to the start of the 2026 season continues.

Exactly half of the 24 drivers in this year’s full-time field are yet to win a race, headlined by 2025 Finals Series contenders Kai Allen and Thomas Randle.

Allen is the most obvious candidate to become the 89th winner in ATCC/Supercars Championship history given he made it all the way to the Grand Final in 2025.

Randle topped Speedcafe’s next race winner poll this time last year with a whopping 46 percent of the vote but failed to tick the box throughout the season.

Instead it was Cam Hill, who had been backed by just 1.6 percent of respondents, who achieved the feat, winning at Albert Park in March.

Ryan Wood later made it two first-time winners for the 2025 season when he triumphed at Wanneroo in Perth.

Randle (137 race starts) isn’t the only driver on a long hunt for a first win – James Golding (178 starts) and Macauley Jones (232 starts) are even deeper into their careers.

Golding was first across the line at the 2025 Bathurst 1000 but denied victory by a time penalty.

He switches from PremiAir Racing to the Blanchard Racing Team in 2026, while Jones swaps Chevrolet for Toyota as he lines up for an eighth full-time season with Brad Jones Racing.

Allen (Grove Racing), Cooper Murray (Erebus Motorsport), Aaron Cameron (BRT) and Declan Fraser (PremiAir) are each chasing a victory in their second full-time season, albeit Fraser’s pair coming with a two-year break between.

Then there’s the five rookies: Jobe Stewart (Erebus), Jackson Walls (SCT/Triple Eight), Jayden Ojeda (PremiAir), Zach Bates (Matt Stone Racing) and Rylan Gray (Dick Johnson Racing).

Rookie winners have not been uncommon in recent years, think Broc Feeney in 2022 and Matt Payne in 2023, although repeating that feat will not be easy.

There’s also the prospect that the next first-time winner comes from the endurance co-driver or wildcard pool. This is covered in the poll by the ‘other’ option.

So what do you think? Who will be Supercars’ next first-time winner? Cast your vote on this week’s Pirtek Poll below.