Supercars flips the script for Melbourne, with four non-stop sprint races to decide who wins the Larry Perkins Trophy.
The first three races of the weekend will be 19-lappers with Sunday’s closer a slightly shorter 14-lap affair. With no pit stops, qualifying up the front is ultra important.
Since Albert Park’s major renovations and reconfiguration, the fast and flowing nature of the 5.2km course has made the Supercars weekend a must-watch.
In 2025, Will Brown won the Larry Perkins Trophy as the only driver to finish on the podium in all three races. Sunday’s race was ultimately rained out.
When is the Melbourne SuperSprint?
The Melbourne SuperSprint takes place on March 5-8 as part of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix weekend at Albert Park.
Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix weather forecast? (via BOM)
Thursday (March 5) – Cloud clearing – min 14 degrees, max 26 degrees
Cloud clearing. Light winds becoming southerly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening then becoming light in the late evening.
Friday (March 6) – Partly cloudy – min 16 degrees, max 26 degrees
Partly cloudy. Light winds becoming southerly 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon then becoming light during the evening.
Saturday (March 7) – Cloudy – min 16 degrees, max 21 degrees
Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower, most likely in the morning and afternoon. Light winds becoming southerly 15 to 25 km/h during the morning then tending southeasterly 20 to 25 km/h during the evening.
Sunday (March 8) – Mostly sunny – min 14 degrees, max 26 degrees
Mostly sunny. Winds south to southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h.
How long is each Supercars race at the Melbourne?
Race 1, Race 2, and Race 3 at the Melbourne SuperSprint are 19 laps apiece. Race 4 of the weekend is slightly shorter at 14 laps. There are no pit stops during any of the four races.
2026 Melbourne Supercars sessions (AEDT/local)
Thursday, March 5
Practice 1 – 10:35am–11:05am (30 minutes)
Practice 2 – 12:25pm-12:55pm (30 minutes)
Qualifying (Race 1) – 2:20pm-2:32pm (12 minutes)
Qualifying (Race 2) – 2:40pm–2:52pm (12 minutes)
Race 1 – 5:30pm (19 laps)
Friday, March 6
Race 2 – 5:35pm (19 laps)
Saturday, March 7
Qualifying (Race 3) – 9:00am–9:12am (12 minutes)
Qualifying (Race 4) – 9:20pm–9:32pm (12 minutes)
Race 3 – 5:30pm (19 laps)
Sunday, March 8
Race 4 – 4:05pm (14 laps)
Supercars Melbourne SuperSprint schedule (AEDT/local)
|Thursday, March 5
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration (h:mm)
|Session
|9:45
|10:15
|Porsche Carrera Cup Aus
|0:30
|Practice
|10:35
|11:05
|Supercars
|0:30
|Practice 1
|11:35
|12:05
|Porsche Carrera Cup Aus
|0:30
|Qualifying
|12:25
|12:55
|Supercars
|0:30
|Practice 2
|13:25
|13:55
|Promoter
|0:40
|Track Activity
|14:20
|14:32
|Supercars
|0:12
|Qualifying Race 4
|14:42
|14:50
|Supercars
|0:08
|Qualifying Race 5
|15:35
|16:10
|Porsche Carrera Cup Aus
|0:30
|Race 1
|16:20
|16:35
|Promoter
|0:15
|Track Activity
|17:00
|Supercars
|19 laps or 1 lap after 17:38
|Race 4 -105km
|Friday, March 6
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration (h:mm)
|Session
|8:50
|9:35
|Formula 3
|0:45
|Practice
|10:00
|10:45
|Formula 2
|0:45
|Practice
|12:30
|13:30
|Formula 1
|1:00
|Practice 1
|14:00
|14:30
|Formula 3
|0:30
|Qualifying
|14:55
|15:25
|Formula 2
|0:30
|Qualifying
|16:00
|17:00
|Formula 1
|1:00
|Practice 2
|17:30
|Supercars
|Race 5 -105km
|18:30
|19:05
|Porsche Carrera Cup Aus
|0:30
|Race 2
|Saturday, March 7
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration (h:mm)
|Session
|9:00
|9:12
|Supercars
|0:12
|Qualifying Race 6
|9:22
|9:30
|Supercars
|0:08
|Qualifying Race 7
|11:15
|12:00
|Formula 3
|20 laps + 1 lap
|Race 1
|12:30
|13:30
|Formula 1
|1:00
|Practice 3
|14:10
|15:00
|Formula 2
|23 laps + 1 lap
|Race 1
|16:00
|17:00
|Formula 1
|1:00
|Qualifying
|17:35
|Supercars
|Race 6 – 105km
|18:40
|19:15
|Porsche Carrera Cup Aus
|0:35
|Race 3
|Sunday, March 8
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration (h:mm)
|Session
|8:50
|9:40
|Formula 3
|23 laps + 1 lap
|Race 2
|10:10
|Supercars
|Race 7 – 80km
|11:25
|12:30
|Formula 2
|33 laps + 1 lap
|Race 2
|15:00
|Formula 1
|58 Laps
|Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix
How to watch the Melbourne SuperSprint on TV in Australia
Live coverage of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, including the Supercars Melbourne SuperSprint, will be live on Foxtel via Fox Sports and Kayo Sports across all four days.
Network 10 will also have live, free-to-air coverage on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
How to live stream the Melbourne SuperSprint in Australia
The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports from Thursday through to Sunday.
The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix can be live-streamed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for free on 10.com.au.
How to watch the Melbourne SuperSprint in New Zealand
Viewers in New Zealand can watch the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix via Sky Sports or live stream it on Sky Sports Now and Sky Go.
Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix TV broadcast start times (AEDT)
Thursday, March 5
Foxtel/Kayo – 10:30am
10 – No coverage
Friday, March 6
Foxtel/Kayo – 8:50am
10 – 11:30am
Saturday, March 7
Foxtel/Kayo – 8:45am
10 – 10:00am
Sunday, March 8
Foxtel/Kayo – 8:45am
10 – 8:30am
Will there be live updates?
Speedcafe will provide real-time, live updates from every Supercars and Formula 1 session at the Australian Grand Prix.
