Supercars flips the script for Melbourne, with four non-stop sprint races to decide who wins the Larry Perkins Trophy.

The first three races of the weekend will be 19-lappers with Sunday’s closer a slightly shorter 14-lap affair. With no pit stops, qualifying up the front is ultra important.

Since Albert Park’s major renovations and reconfiguration, the fast and flowing nature of the 5.2km course has made the Supercars weekend a must-watch.

In 2025, Will Brown won the Larry Perkins Trophy as the only driver to finish on the podium in all three races. Sunday’s race was ultimately rained out.

When is the Melbourne SuperSprint?

The Melbourne SuperSprint takes place on March 5-8 as part of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix weekend at Albert Park.

Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix weather forecast? (via BOM)

Thursday (March 5) – Cloud clearing – min 14 degrees, max 26 degrees



Cloud clearing. Light winds becoming southerly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening then becoming light in the late evening.

Friday (March 6) – Partly cloudy – min 16 degrees, max 26 degrees

Partly cloudy. Light winds becoming southerly 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon then becoming light during the evening.

Saturday (March 7) – Cloudy – min 16 degrees, max 21 degrees

Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower, most likely in the morning and afternoon. Light winds becoming southerly 15 to 25 km/h during the morning then tending southeasterly 20 to 25 km/h during the evening.

Sunday (March 8) – Mostly sunny – min 14 degrees, max 26 degrees

Mostly sunny. Winds south to southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h.

How long is each Supercars race at the Melbourne?

Race 1, Race 2, and Race 3 at the Melbourne SuperSprint are 19 laps apiece. Race 4 of the weekend is slightly shorter at 14 laps. There are no pit stops during any of the four races.

2026 Melbourne Supercars sessions (AEDT/local)

Thursday, March 5

Practice 1 – 10:35am–11:05am (30 minutes)

Practice 2 – 12:25pm-12:55pm (30 minutes)

Qualifying (Race 1) – 2:20pm-2:32pm (12 minutes)

Qualifying (Race 2) – 2:40pm–2:52pm (12 minutes)

Race 1 – 5:30pm (19 laps)

Friday, March 6

Race 2 – 5:35pm (19 laps)

Saturday, March 7

Qualifying (Race 3) – 9:00am–9:12am (12 minutes)

Qualifying (Race 4) – 9:20pm–9:32pm (12 minutes)

Race 3 – 5:30pm (19 laps)

Sunday, March 8

Race 4 – 4:05pm (14 laps)

Supercars Melbourne SuperSprint schedule (AEDT/local)

Thursday, March 5 Start Finish Category Duration (h:mm) Session 9:45 10:15 Porsche Carrera Cup Aus 0:30 Practice 10:35 11:05 Supercars 0:30 Practice 1 11:35 12:05 Porsche Carrera Cup Aus 0:30 Qualifying 12:25 12:55 Supercars 0:30 Practice 2 13:25 13:55 Promoter 0:40 Track Activity 14:20 14:32 Supercars 0:12 Qualifying Race 4 14:42 14:50 Supercars 0:08 Qualifying Race 5 15:35 16:10 Porsche Carrera Cup Aus 0:30 Race 1 16:20 16:35 Promoter 0:15 Track Activity 17:00 Supercars 19 laps or 1 lap after 17:38 Race 4 -105km Friday, March 6 Start Finish Category Duration (h:mm) Session 8:50 9:35 Formula 3 0:45 Practice 10:00 10:45 Formula 2 0:45 Practice 12:30 13:30 Formula 1 1:00 Practice 1 14:00 14:30 Formula 3 0:30 Qualifying 14:55 15:25 Formula 2 0:30 Qualifying 16:00 17:00 Formula 1 1:00 Practice 2 17:30 Supercars Race 5 -105km 18:30 19:05 Porsche Carrera Cup Aus 0:30 Race 2 Saturday, March 7 Start Finish Category Duration (h:mm) Session 9:00 9:12 Supercars 0:12 Qualifying Race 6 9:22 9:30 Supercars 0:08 Qualifying Race 7 11:15 12:00 Formula 3 20 laps + 1 lap Race 1 12:30 13:30 Formula 1 1:00 Practice 3 14:10 15:00 Formula 2 23 laps + 1 lap Race 1 16:00 17:00 Formula 1 1:00 Qualifying 17:35 Supercars Race 6 – 105km 18:40 19:15 Porsche Carrera Cup Aus 0:35 Race 3 Sunday, March 8 Start Finish Category Duration (h:mm) Session 8:50 9:40 Formula 3 23 laps + 1 lap Race 2 10:10 Supercars Race 7 – 80km 11:25 12:30 Formula 2 33 laps + 1 lap Race 2 15:00 Formula 1 58 Laps Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix

How to watch the Melbourne SuperSprint on TV in Australia

Live coverage of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, including the Supercars Melbourne SuperSprint, will be live on Foxtel via Fox Sports and Kayo Sports across all four days.

Network 10 will also have live, free-to-air coverage on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

How to live stream the Melbourne SuperSprint in Australia

The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports from Thursday through to Sunday.

The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix can be live-streamed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for free on 10.com.au.

How to watch the Melbourne SuperSprint in New Zealand

Viewers in New Zealand can watch the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix via Sky Sports or live stream it on Sky Sports Now and Sky Go.

Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix TV broadcast start times (AEDT)

Thursday, March 5

Foxtel/Kayo – 10:30am

10 – No coverage

Friday, March 6

Foxtel/Kayo – 8:50am

10 – 11:30am

Saturday, March 7

Foxtel/Kayo – 8:45am

10 – 10:00am

Sunday, March 8

Foxtel/Kayo – 8:45am

10 – 8:30am

Will there be live updates?

Speedcafe will provide real-time, live updates from every Supercars and Formula 1 session at the Australian Grand Prix.