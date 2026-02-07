The Melbourne-based team revealed the stunning look at a sponsor function on Friday night ahead of a public event today.

Grove is gunning for a maiden Supercars title this season with drivers Matt Payne and Kai Allen, to be joined by Will Davison and Tim Slade in the Enduro Cup.

The squad finished second in the teams’ championship in a 2025 season in which Payne and Garth Tander won Bathurst and Allen was a Grand Finalist.

“Celebrating 100 years of Penrite Oil is a special moment for our team,’ said team owner Stephen Grove.

“An Australian business and still family owned and operated, it honours their remarkable history.

Advertisements

“This livery represents more than just a new look. It reflects the strength of our partnerships, which are central to everything we do.

“It reflects the standards we hold ourselves too and our commitment to present and perform at the highest level.”

Groves cars continue to carry the numbers #19 and #26 in reference to the year Penrite was established.

Penrite Oil CEO Toby Dymond said the Grove livery is just part of planned celebrations of the company’s heritage this year.

“Reaching our 100th year is a moment we’re incredibly proud of, and the gold livery is a meaningful way to mark that milestone,” he said.

“Penrite began in 1926 as an Australian made, family-owned business, and seeing ‘19’ and ‘26’ running together on both cars is a reminder of the journey that has brought us here and the legacy we carry forward.

“Throughout the year, we’ll be celebrating our golden era with a range of moments and activations that honour our history while looking firmly to the future.

“Motorsport has always been an important part of our story, and we’re excited for what lies ahead this season.

“I wish Matt Payne and Kai Allen every success as they carry our colours into a year that means so much to the entire Penrite family.”

The black and gold look is reminiscent of the famed JPS colours of the 1970s and ’80s – a livery the Penrite-backed Erebus paid tribute to in 2019.

Grove Racing is meanwhile preparing to field a Mercedes-AMG GT3 in next weekend’s Bathurst 12 Hour for Allen, Davison and Brenton Grove.