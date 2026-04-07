The entry list is headlined by eight Group A Ford Sierras, most of which have some historic significance.
Walkinshaw TWG Racing co-owner Scott O’Donnell will steer the Whittaker’s Peanut Slab Sierra, which was the first touring car that Greg Murphy raced.
Murphy raced the car with Kayne Scott in the Nissan-Mobil 500 Series at Wellington and Pukekohe in 1992.
Lindsay O’Donnell, meanwhile, will drive the ex-Guy Edwards Kaliber Sierra.
As previously documented by Speedcafe, Craig Innes will drive the Bruce Miles-owned Texaco Sierra.
The Shell Sierra dubbed DJR6 made famous by Dick Johnson will make its return to racing for the first time since being badly burnt at Teretonga at the George Begg Festival.
Lance Coupland will be back behind the wheel of that car at Ruapuna.
The Benson & Hedges Sierra will be driven by Andy Greenslade while Phil Mauger returns to the wheel of the Caltex Sierra.
Rober McCallum will race a Tim Harvey tribute (not pictured), which is built from a period-correct shell, while Brett Stevens will race the Playscape Sierra.
Entry List: John Fairhall Historic Touring Cars, ITM Christchurch Super440
|Num
|Driver
|Car
|Model
|Category
|Engine cc
|Year
|1
|Steve Kelly
|BMW
|320i E36
|Super Tourer
|1998
|1995
|1
|Scott O’Donnell
|Ford
|Sierra RS500
|Group A
|3386
|1988
|2
|Stu Rogers
|Nissan
|Skyline GT-R R32
|Group A
|4420
|1990
|2
|Steven Richards
|Nissan
|s ine GTS-R HR31
|Group A
|3400
|1990
|4
|Phil Mauger
|Ford
|Sierra RS500
|Group A
|3386
|1988
|5
|Kane Lawson
|Holden
|Commodore
|Group 3A
|5000
|1993
|6
|Grant Williams
|BMW
|M3 E36 Group N
|GroupN
|3200
|1992
|7
|Allan Dippie
|Rover
|Vitesse
|Group A
|3532
|1985
|8
|Warren Good
|BMW
|318iS E36
|Super Tourer
|2000
|1992
|8
|Craig Innes
|Ford
|Sierra RS500
|Group A
|3386
|1988
|12
|Warren Dunn
|BMW
|M3E30
|Group A
|2300
|1987
|15
|Arron Black
|BMW
|M3E30
|Group A
|2300
|1989
|15
|Stephen Grellet
|Mercedes-Benz
|190E
|Group A
|2500
|1989
|16
|Tony Forde
|Holden
|Commodore VL
|Group A
|5000
|1989
|17
|Lance Coupland
|Ford
|Sierra RS600
|Group A
|3400
|1990
|20
|And Greenslade
|Ford
|Sierra RS500
|Group A
|3390
|1989
|21
|Lindsay O’Donnell
|Ford
|Sierra RS500
|Group A
|3400
|1988
|23
|Dale Chapman
|BMW
|318i E36
|Super Tourer
|1996
|1992
|25
|Matthew O’Donnell
|BMW
|318i E36
|Super Tourer
|1996
|1993
|28
|Brett Stevens
|Ford
|Sierra RS500
|Group A
|3388
|1989
|29
|Paul Burnet
|Ford
|Mustang GT
|Group A
|4968
|1985
|31
|Trevor Crowe
|BMW
|635iJPS E24
|Group A
|3500
|1986
|36
|Bruce Miles
|BMW
|320iE36
|Super Tourer
|1997
|1997
|39
|Austin Mckinley
|Holden
|Commodore
|Group 3A
|5000
|1993
|40
|Blake Knowles
|Volvo
|540
|Super Tourer
|1998
|1997
|46
|Matt Martin
|BMW
|318iE36
|Super Tourer
|1996
|1994
|51
|Greg Murphy
|Honda
|Accord
|Super Tourer
|1998
|1996
|52
|Gary Johnstone
|Jaguar
|XJ-S
|Group A
|6000
|1976
|55
|Dennis Ham
|Alfa Romeo
|155
|NZ Schedule S
|2500
|1994
|56
|Steven Galbraith
|Alfa Romeo
|156
|Group N
|2000
|1998
|63
|Kevin Pateman
|Ford
|Telstar
|NZ Schedule S
|2000
|1992
|71
|Nick Donaldson
|BMW
|M3E30
|Group A
|2495
|1990
|77
|Kayne Scott
|Nissan
|PrimeraP11
|Super Tourer
|2000
|1997
|83
|Murra Cleland
|BMW
|320i E36
|Super Tourer
|1957
|1996
|101
|Robert McCallum
|Ford
|Sierra RS Cosworth
|Group A
|3397
|1987
|116
|Paul Radlslch
|Ford
|Mondeo
|Super Tourer
|2000
|1995
|124
|Chris Hyde
|BMW
|320i E36
|Super Tourer
|1997
|1995
|125
|Michael O’Dea
|BMW
|325iJPS E30
|Group A
|2495
|1986
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