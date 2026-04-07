The entry list is headlined by eight Group A Ford Sierras, most of which have some historic significance.

Walkinshaw TWG Racing co-owner Scott O’Donnell will steer the Whittaker’s Peanut Slab Sierra, which was the first touring car that Greg Murphy raced.

Murphy raced the car with Kayne Scott in the Nissan-Mobil 500 Series at Wellington and Pukekohe in 1992.

Lindsay O’Donnell, meanwhile, will drive the ex-Guy Edwards Kaliber Sierra.

As previously documented by Speedcafe, Craig Innes will drive the Bruce Miles-owned Texaco Sierra.

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The Shell Sierra dubbed DJR6 made famous by Dick Johnson will make its return to racing for the first time since being badly burnt at Teretonga at the George Begg Festival.

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Lance Coupland will be back behind the wheel of that car at Ruapuna.

The Benson & Hedges Sierra will be driven by Andy Greenslade while Phil Mauger returns to the wheel of the Caltex Sierra.

Rober McCallum will race a Tim Harvey tribute (not pictured), which is built from a period-correct shell, while Brett Stevens will race the Playscape Sierra.

Entry List: John Fairhall Historic Touring Cars, ITM Christchurch Super440