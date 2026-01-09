The car was initially campaigned by Peter Brock and Larry Perkins in the 1982 Bathurst 1000, and has been restored to its original specification.

For 1983, the car was given a facelift and larger wheels. Initially, it was driven by Brock in the Australian Touring Car Championship.

A new car brandishing the famous #05 was built for Brock and Perkins to race in the 1983 Bathurst 1000. However, it retired just eight laps into the contest with an engine failure.

Brock and Perkins switched to the #25 mid-race, joining John Harvey. That left Phil Brock out in the cold, and ultimately starved him of a Bathurst 1000 win as he never got to drive.

Harvey, along with Brock and Perkins, went on to win the Great Race. In doing so, the car became the first to win the Bathurst 1000 twice.

Chad Parrish was tasked with restoring the car to its 1982 Bathurst 1000 condition, a labour of love over the past three years.

The car was unveiled on Thursday at Summernats at the Meguiar’s Pavilion.

“When you think about only three cars in history have ever won Bathurst twice – this is one of them, and it did it first,” said Xiberras, speaking with Street Machine.

“Only three cars have ever done it. It’s got to be up there, definitely.

“When I bought the car, it was in ‘83 [specification]. I converted it back to ‘82. There are certain things that get moved and changed.

“Rather than fill up the holes and weld them and repair them, we left all the holes, we left all the marks, we left all the proof that it did get modified and changed.

“You can see the DNA in the car.”