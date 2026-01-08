The 2026 season is shaping up to be one of the most competitive, with several drivers from the FIA Formula 3 Championship venturing south to New Zealand for their pre-season.

The Formula Regional Oceania Championship uses what it calls the FT-60, which is a Tatuus T-318 with a 2.0-litre turbocharged Toyota engine.

The Tatuus tub is common across Formula Regional categories, with the Formula Regional European Championship being the most high-profile series to utilise the carbon monocoque.

How to watch Formula Regional Oceania live

Coverage of Formula Regional Oceania is live and free on YouTube or on subscription service Kayo Sports. Speedcafe will also host the live stream.

CLICK HERE for the NextGen NZ Championship YouTube channel.

CLICK HERE for the Toyota Gazoo Racing New Zealand YouTube channel

Formula Regional Oceania broadcast schedule

Coverage of Formula Regional Oceania does not include Friday practice.

The live broadcast from Hampton Downs begins on Saturday at 7:25am AEDT for Formula Regional Oceania Trophy qualifying. Coverage breaks before returning at 10:00am AEDT.

On Sunday, coverage begins at 7:25m AEDT for the second 30-minute qualifying before resuming at 9:15am AEDT.

What number is Ryan Wood racing with?

Ryan Wood will join MTEC Motorsport in Formula Regional Oceania and will race with #40 on his car.

Has Ryan Wood got open-wheel experience?

Wood comes into Formula Regional Oceania without any single-seater experience.

Out of karts, he made the local Toyota 86 series his domain in New Zealand before graduating to Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge and then the Dunlop Super2 Series before Supercars.

Formula Regional Oceania Trophy Hampton Downs schedule (AEDT)

Friday, January 9

Practice 1 – 8:11am – 30 mins

Practice 2 – 11:09am – 30 mins

Practice 3 – 2:46pm – 30 mins

Saturday, January 10

Qualifying 1 – 7:30am – 15 mins

Race 1 – 10:00am – 18 laps

Race 2 – 1:12pm – 18 laps

Sunday, January 11

Qualifying 2 – 7:30am – 15 mins

Race 3 – 10:02am – 18 laps

Race 4 – 1:32pm – 23 laps (Dorothy Smith Memorial Trophy)

Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship entry list