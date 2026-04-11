Wood took third in Race 1 before backing it up with a win in Race 2 to leave Taupo Motorsport Park on 213 points.

The Walkinshaw TWG Racing driver is trailed by Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Broc Feeney by 17 points while his teammate Will Brown is third and 30 points in arrears.

Brodie Kostecki’s win and sixth place finish put him fourth in the order and 41 points adrift.

Chaz Mostert’s seventh and third place finishes have him fifth in the order and 46 points off his Walkinshaw TWG Racing teammate.

Matt Payne, who won the trophy in 2025, sits sixth and 56 points behind.

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With the addition of Christchurch to the calendar, the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy will, for the first time, be decided by points accumulation across the two New Zealand events.

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Due to the cancellation of Sunday morning’s race at the Taupo Super440 due to Cyclone Vaianu, the Christchurch Super440 will feature four races.

Points: Jason Richards Memorial Trophy after ITM Taupo Super440