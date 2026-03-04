Moore was the talk of the pit lane 12 months ago when he split with Triple Eight in the wake of its deal with Ford, having elected to take a new role with GM.

The long-time T8 technical director was immediately taken off its travelling crew and threatened with 12 months on the sidelines; the team claiming a six-month notice period and a six-month non-compete.

A peace deal was eventually reached to enable Moore to start with GM following the notice period, under the condition that he did not attend events or visit team workshops for his new employer.

Moore was, though, able to offer arms-length support to GM’s Supercars program in the second half of last year and was a key figure in the end-of-season wind tunnel testing.

Not earmarked as a performance personnel member of any team at Albert Park, he’s taking an observer’s role.

“I’m basically just looking at the GM teams and seeing how they’re operating and how we can improve in the future,” Moore told Speedcafe.



“I did a lot of the design and the components on the Camaro beforehand, so I’m just seeing how they’re building the cars, seeing if I can give tips on how to improve all that sort of stuff, just the operational side.

“I was at the wind tunnel test as well, so just keeping an eye on how the cars are relative to each other, just to sort of follow through on that side of things, that we got it pretty close.

“I think [the parity] worked out pretty well in Sydney, but it’s another aero-sensitive track, so keeping an eye on how the car’s relative paces are and to be part of the GM, Team Chevy family.”

Moore was initially earmarked to oversee the new ‘Team Chevy’ alliance involving Team 18, Matt Stone Racing and PremiAir Racing.

However, GM announced last October that his primary role is as chief engineer on its Cadillac LMDh program.

Moore, who took a five-year break during his Triple Eight tenure to work for Porsche in Germany, is in the process of relocating to the United States.

He confirmed GM is searching for a replacement to look after its Supercars efforts, with Moore unsure if he’ll be at any other events this year.

“It’s not my role to work on the Supercar side, but I will support until we get a proper replacement to make sure we’re not leaving the teams in the lurch,” he said.

“When there’s a new car, if there’s a new car, in the future, I’ll be putting my hand up to help out design-wise and testing, the wind tunnel is just around the corner [in the US].

“I still want to be involved. I’ve been involved with Supercars for 20 years or so on my life, so I love the category.

“I want it still to be healthy and strong, so that maybe when I get bored of being overseas, I want to come back to Australia, there’s something for me to come back to.”