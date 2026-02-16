Although it’s a new look, it’s not a new car. Brad Jones Racing converted the #96 chassis from a Chevrolet Camaro to a Toyota Supra in between seasons.

The newly-skinned chassis will sport AlphaTheta backing at the upcoming Sydney 500 season opener as well as the Melbourne SuperSprint as part of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

The scheme will also be run at the Townsville 500, The Bend 500, and Gold Coast 500.

“I’ve seen every stage of this process from the first discussions with Toyota, announcing the partnership, right through to building the car,” said driver Macauley Jones.

“It’s been a long journey to get here but seeing the finished product makes it completely worth the wait.

“It’s a sick-looking car and once you add the AlphaTheta colours it takes it to another level.

“Racing the Supra is a huge moment not just for me, but for Brad Jones Racing, Supercars, and the sport as a whole.

“It’s going to feel different lining up on the grid this weekend, and I’ll need to make a few adjustments, but I honestly can’t wait.”

AlphaTheta appeared on Bryce Fullwood’s #14 Chevrolet Camaro at The Bend 500.

The brand is distributed by Jands, which supported Fullwood via Shure at selected events last year.

“There’s a natural synergy in seeing AlphaTheta aligned with Toyota on the Supercars grid,” said Phil Muffet, Jands CEO and managing director.

“Both brands share Japanese heritage, a deep commitment to engineering excellence, and a relentless focus on performance and unlocking potential, whether behind the traditional decks or on the track.

“Supercars gives AlphaTheta a unique opportunity to reach the next generation of creators and musicians – audiences who may not discover music technology through traditional channels but connect through motorsport, culture and lifestyle. That crossover is incredibly powerful for us.”

“This partnership is about performance, culture and connection – taking AlphaTheta beyond the musical creatives and the DJ booth and placing it at the centre of one of Australia’s most dynamic sporting stages.”

Jones will debut the car on track at Sydney Motorsport Park as part of the pre-season test.