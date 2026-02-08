The new liveries were revealed today at Distillery Road Market in Eagleby, Queensland, not far from the team’s Yatala headquarters.

Sherrin Rentals returns to the grid full time with Le Brocq after sponsoring the wildcard effort of Aaron Seton and Cameron Crick in 2025.

A key minor sponsorship change comes with the return of Tyrepower, which has followed Le Brocq back to MSR from his stint at Erebus Motorsport.

Tyrepower had previously been a major backer at MSR, featuring on Cameron Hill’s car at the beginning of the 2024 season.

After two seasons at Erebus, Le Brocq’s return to the team represents somewhat of a homecoming for the driver.

Advertisements

The team’s first race victory in Supercars came at Hidden Valley in 2023 at the hands of Le Brocq, just his second career win.

“I’m thrilled to partner back with Matt and the team. We had great success together, especially our win in Darwin in 2023, and I love Matt’s relentless determination to drive the team forward,” said Le Brocq.

“I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the Sherrin Rentals Camaro.”

Braking component manufacturer Bendix returns as the major backer of car #10, this year piloted by rookie sensation Zach Bates, replacing the now Triple Eight co-driver Nick Percat.

The familiar blue livery remains largely unchanged, save for some minor design tweaks and some refreshed minor sponsorship.

The 2024 Super2 Series winner made a handful of wildcard starts in the Supercars Championship in 2025, notably finishing the Bathurst 1000 in 10th alongside Craig Lowndes.

Bates is eager to hit the ground running at round one of the season in Sydney.

“The past couple of years have been amazing for me,” said Bates.

“Winning the Super2 championship in 2024, and partnering with a legend like Craig Lowndes in 2025. Now, I’m thrilled to take the next step by joining Matt Stone Racing.

“I’ve got plenty to learn, but I’ve got the right team behind me and I can’t wait to go racing!”

Team owner Matt Stone declared it “an important year for our team”.

“We have invested significantly in our people in the off-season to supercharge our growth and rise to the top,” he said.

“There’s a real buzz in our workshop this year, the whole team is determined to succeed on and off-track. I’m very pleased with the direction we’re headed as an organisation, and I can’t wait for racing to begin in Sydney later this month”.

The Repco Supercars Championship season commences with the Dunlop Sydney 500 at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 20-22.