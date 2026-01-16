The team has outlined a raft of changes among its performance personnel, starting with the appointment of Paul Forgie as team manager.

Jack Belotti, who engineered Nick Percat for most of last season, will move into a head of engineering role.

His place as race engineer of the #10 entry – which this year will be raced by rookie Zach Bates – will be taken by Caleb Mutsaert, who switches from car #4 after engineering Cam Hill last season.

Oil Boone, who engineered Percat for the last two rounds in 2025, will make the permanent step up to a race engineer role, working with Jack Le Brocq and car #4.

MSR has appointed a new crew chief as well, former number one mechanic Simon Helps stepping into that role.

Other changes at MSR include Charles Bratt coming on board as lead engineer for team’s return to Super2, while former Dick Johnson Racing commercial man Nick Testu joins as head of commercial.

“2026 is looking like our best year to date,” said team owner Matt Stone.

“We have made some adjustments to our structure internally with a view to gain efficiencies and produce even better results on and off-track.

“We’ve also recruited additional people in key areas of the business to continue to grow the team.

“We have a great group of like-minded, driven people across the entire organisation. The foundations are in place, and now is the time to level up.”