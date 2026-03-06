Cameron started the 19-lap Friday evening race from eighth on the grid and rose to sixth with a strong opening lap.

The BRT Ford then gained two more spots on lap four when a Broc Feeney lunge on Chaz Mostert at Turn 11 allowed Cameron to sneak through on the 2025 title rivals.

Feeney’s aggression worked against Cameron six laps later as the Triple Eight Mustang dived down his inside at Turn 13.

The Red Bull driver locked his rear brakes and made contact with Cameron’s car, before Cameron appeared to initiate a second side-to-side clash on the exit.

That allowed Kai Allen to dive down Cameron’s inside into the final corner – which resulted in contact and both Mustangs spinning around.

Cameron told Speedcafe post-race that he was proud of his own early-race aggression but should have been smarter in the battle with Feeney.

“I saw Broc coming, tried to let him go and didn’t realise how far back he was or what happened there,” Cameron recounted.

“I wasn’t trying to fight him at all, he doored me pretty hard, which is I think what damaged the exhaust in and then I think he tried to redress on the exit.

“It was probably a lapse in judgement on my behalf in terms of just worrying about Broc and making sure he was on the outside for that last corner.

“I didn’t realise Kai was coming until too late and knew that if I was on the outside for that last corner I was never going to make it or have a good run anyway.

“I don’t know how far up he got or where we were on the track, but I should have in retrospect just focused more on getting the hell of out there once Broc was trying to redress, or once he slowed on the exit.

“There was nothing crazy in it, I’ve just got to be better on my behalf, just race a bit better. We’ve got some fast cars, I’m just not getting the results the team deserves at the moment.”

The contact with Feeney proved more troublesome than the subsequent spin as it folded the car’s exhaust outlet, which led to a build-up of fumes in the cabin.

“I tried to press on and I did about a lap and a half but it started getting a lot worse. When you get to the point where you can’t breathe and can’t see, you come in,” he said.

“We got some fans blowing whatever it was [inside the car] around while the boys did a good job to make the car driveable at the end.

“I’m all fine. We’ll have a few checks to make sure, but the heart’s still ticking, so she’s all good.”

Cameron took the chequered flag two laps down and the last of the 24 runners.

He was 23rd in Thursday’s race having started sixth before spinning on his own following a Safety Car restart.