The first five rows were dominated by the Blue Oval, with seven of the top 10 places occupied by Ford Mustangs.

Chaz Mostert was the best Toyota Supra in fourth for Walkinshaw TWG Racing while Matt Stone Racing’s Jack Le Brocq was the best Chevrolet Camaro in ninth.

There was drama at the start of the session for Mostert’s teammate Ryan Wood, whose #2 Walkinshaw Supra wouldn’t get out of first gear.

The team remedied the issue, only for the Kiwi to strike traffic on his only flying lap.

There was wild scenes in the closing seconds of qualifying as cars queued and the clock wound down.

Advertisements

Several drivers didn’t even make it across the line to set a lap as they jockeyed over track position. In the end, Wood was last.

The incident left several irrate, including Wood’s mentor Greg Murphy who let out an expletive.

PremiAir Racing team principal Roland Dane also expressed his displeasure, and was seen in a lengthy conversation with Supercars head of motorsport Tim Edwards.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship Melbourne SuperSprint, Qualifying (Race 3)