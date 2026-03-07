The first five rows were dominated by the Blue Oval, with seven of the top 10 places occupied by Ford Mustangs.
Chaz Mostert was the best Toyota Supra in fourth for Walkinshaw TWG Racing while Matt Stone Racing’s Jack Le Brocq was the best Chevrolet Camaro in ninth.
There was drama at the start of the session for Mostert’s teammate Ryan Wood, whose #2 Walkinshaw Supra wouldn’t get out of first gear.
The team remedied the issue, only for the Kiwi to strike traffic on his only flying lap.
There was wild scenes in the closing seconds of qualifying as cars queued and the clock wound down.
Several drivers didn’t even make it across the line to set a lap as they jockeyed over track position. In the end, Wood was last.
The incident left several irrate, including Wood’s mentor Greg Murphy who let out an expletive.
PremiAir Racing team principal Roland Dane also expressed his displeasure, and was seen in a lengthy conversation with Supercars head of motorsport Tim Edwards.
Results: Repco Supercars Championship Melbourne SuperSprint, Qualifying (Race 3)
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Laps
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|88
|Broc Feeney
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Ford Mustang GT
|5
|1:46.1667
|2
|3
|Aaron Cameron
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|5
|1:46.2292
|0.0625
|0.0625
|3
|17
|Brodie Kostecki
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|5
|1:46.3388
|0.1721
|0.1096
|4
|1
|Chaz Mostert
|Walkinshaw TWG Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|5
|1:46.3858
|0.2191
|0.047
|5
|7
|James Golding
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|5
|1:46.5016
|0.3349
|0.1158
|6
|888
|William Brown
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Ford Mustang GT
|5
|1:46.5336
|0.3669
|0.032
|7
|19
|Matthew Payne
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|5
|1:46.5368
|0.3701
|0.0032
|8
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|6
|1:46.6064
|0.4397
|0.0696
|9
|4
|Jack Le Brocq
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5
|1:46.6617
|0.495
|0.0553
|10
|18
|Anton De Pasquale
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5
|1:46.8213
|0.6546
|0.1596
|11
|99
|Cooper Murray
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|4
|1:47.0219
|0.8552
|0.2006
|12
|14
|Cameron Hill
|Brad Jones Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|4
|1:47.0688
|0.9021
|0.0469
|13
|26
|Kai Allen
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|5
|1:47.1421
|0.9754
|0.0733
|14
|10
|Zach Bates
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2
|1:47.2379
|1.0712
|0.0958
|15
|31
|Jayden Ojeda
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|4
|1:47.2452
|1.0785
|0.0073
|16
|800
|Andre Heimgartner
|Brad Jones Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|4
|1:47.2557
|1.089
|0.0105
|17
|55
|Thomas Randle
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|5
|1:47.3395
|1.1728
|0.0838
|18
|96
|Macauley Jones
|Brad Jones Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|4
|1:47.4091
|1.2424
|0.0696
|19
|777
|Declan Fraser
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|4
|1:47.4183
|1.2516
|0.0092
|20
|20
|David Reynolds
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|4
|1:47.5620
|1.3953
|0.1437
|21
|9
|Jobe Stewart
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|4
|1:47.6318
|1.4651
|0.0698
|22
|11
|Jackson Walls
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Ford Mustang GT
|3
|1:47.8468
|1.6801
|0.215
|23
|38
|Rylan Gray
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|4
|1:48.1059
|1.9392
|0.2591
|24
|2
|Ryan Wood
|Walkinshaw TWG Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|3
|1:58.9127
|12.746
|10.8068
