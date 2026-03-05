The #38 Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang was found to be in breach of the technical regulations.

Gray had qualified a lowly 21st after making a mistake during his flying lap at Turn 11.

“The Shell V-Power Racing Team acknowledges and accepts today’s decision from the Motorsport Australia Stewards regarding Car #38 in Qualifying for Race 5,” read a DJR statement.

“Masking tape was put on an airbox temperature sensor to protect it while the mount was bonded to the airbox and it was not removed. This was an issue for Car #38 only and an inadvertent oversight by the team.”

The team also reported a clutch issue with the Mustang, which the team was feverishly trying to fix before Thursday afternoon’s race.

“Throughout the qualifying session Car #38 also suffered a separate clutch issue that impacted the Shell V-Power Mustang’s overall speed – the car is now being prepared and will be ready for Friday’s opening race at Albert Park,” the statement concluded.



Gray was one of two drivers stung on Thursday. Cooper Murray was investigated for a breach in Qualifying 1 for passing another car under yellow flag conditions.

The #99 Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro was given a three-place grid penalty for Race 4. Murray qualified 10th and was duly demoted to 13th.

Race 1 of the Repco Supercars Championship at the Melbourne SuperSprint is scheduled for 5:00pm AEDT.