The two Mustang drivers were running fourth (Cameron) and fifth (Brown) in the closing stages of the race when they made contact on the way into Turn 4.

The incident was only partially caught on the broadcast, with Cameron ending up backwards on the outside of the corner, while Brown spun to the inside.

Cameron was ultimately classified 20th with Brown one spot further back.

What TV cameras did capture was a post-race exchange between Brown and Cameron’s team boss Tim Blanchard as Brown went looking for the second-year driver.

Brown did ultimately speak to Cameron with the pair disagreeing on who was at fault.

Advertisements

Speaking to Speedcafe, Brown explained that he got a run on Cameron out of Turn 3, but felt that Cameron didn’t know he was alongside as they went into the next corner.

“Aaron seemed to be struggling a little bit with tyre life and he got a bit loose into Turn 3 and backed it in a bit,” the Triple Eight driver said.

“I got a really good run out of there, so as he was pulling back and I was straight, I showed the nose into [Turn 4], got up next to him, and I just noticed that he didn’t even see or know I was there.

“He just turned straight across and I tried backing out of it because I knew he didn’t know I was there, and we made contact.

“That move happens all the time, you run through that two wide. If he knew I was there, it would have been a different outcome.”

Blanchard was unwilling to comment on the incident having not seen on-board footage, but admitted that it was frustrating to see a front-row start for Cameron not converted into a result.

It was the third time this weekend that Cameron has been running near the front during the race but not banked points, with a self-inflicted spin in Race 1 and an awkward tangle with Broc Feeney and Kai Allen in Race 2.

“We’ve got to have a look at it and try and understand what’s going on there,” Blanchard told Speedcafe.

“It’s been a couple races in a row now where we’ve been on the wrong end of a bit of rubbing, so we need to understand and have a bit more of a deeper look at why we keep ending up in these positions.

“The car’s fast enough, but we’re not getting the results to go with it. It’s a bit frustrating at the moment, but we’ve got to just keep going at it.”

Cameron will start tomorrow’s final race from fourth while Brown is on pole.