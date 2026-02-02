It’s been two decades since Supercars ditched the requirement. The 2007 season was the last in which every car competed with numbers on doors.

The 2008 season ushered in a new era. With the requirement gone, teams had more space for sponsors.

Numbers remained prominent though. Large numbers have featured on the passenger windows ever since in a variety of positions and scales.

Ultimately, numbers are about identity.

Though Peter Brock drove with a variety of numbers across his career, he was best known for #05. Likewise, Dick Johnson was best known for #17, Greg Murphy for #51, Craig Lowndes for #888, Jamie Whincup for #88, and now Chaz Mostert for #25.

When sponsorships were booming, teams often ran two cars with identical liveries, and numbers played a big part in differentiating between drivers.

Nowadays, just four Supercars teams consistently have identical liveries – Triple Eight Race Engineering, Dick Johnson Racing, Grove Racing, and PremiAir Racing. Most drivers can be identified by their unique livery.

Though the door requirement is gone, there has been the occasional stylised number feature. Walkinshaw Andretti United has consistently incorporated numbers into its liveries across both cars since 2023.

The argument against numbers on doors ultimately comes down to dollars. Sacrificing space on the race car for a number over a logo is not one that’s going to sit well with sponsors.

For some, numbers on doors are about aesthetics or tradition.

When Dick Johnson Racing unveiled its Shell V-Power Ford Mustangs with space for a stylised #17 for Brodie Kostecki, there was understandably a vocal support group for the change to be made permanent.

Eagle-eyed fans will have noticed several sponsors were moved and reduced in size to account for the giant #17 to fit on the Mustang. Hence, the car will not be raced in this fashion.

Numbers still play a big part for trackside spectators and those watching at home. This year, Supercars has tried to make it even easier for fans to identify drivers.

The number on the front windscreen has almost doubled in height from 80mm to 145mm. The number has also moved to the left-hand side of the windscreen, next to the LED panel.

With all that in mind, in this week’s poll, we’re asking if Supercars should bring back numbers on doors.