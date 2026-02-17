Mr Umami has switched teams, having previously featured on Bryce Fullwood’s Brad Jones Racing entry throughout 2025.

Utilising the same base livery as the latter half of 2025, taking design cues from the 2010 Holden Racing Team entry, the PremiAir colours are slightly updated to reflect Mr Umami’s identity.

Auto parts distributor NAPA has increased its involvement with the team, occupying the door mirrors as per 2025, but also sharing the bonnet with the team’s previous title partner Nulon.

The livery will be raced by a pair of new recruits in Declan Fraser and Jayden Ojeda, and will be under the leadership of team principal Roland Dane, who returns to the paddock full-time.

“Roland Dane is family within our team now, sitting in the team principal’s seat and focused on the job at hand,” said team owner Peter Xiberras.

“Under his leadership, the goal is on performance from day one. As part of this, he has made it clear there are internal expectations to meet, even if he is not publicly outlining them.

“He has never been one for bold predictions, preferring to prove it on track before talking about it, and I can tell you the message for the team is simple: let the results do the talking.”

Fraser has one season of Supercars running under his belt after spending 2023 with Tickford Racing, while Ojeda contested the final two rounds of 2025, replacing Richie Stanaway.

“It is a very fresh environment with our new pairing, and they bring a lot of energy to our team, but at the same time, they are very mature young men who know what is required,” Xiberras added.

“Declan Fraser has already had a season in the main game too, so in a way, you could say we have one and a half rookies if you like.

“He will be working with Simon [Hodge, race engineer], while Jayden Ojeda will pick up where he left off with us last year with Gilly [Andrew Gilliam].”

PremiAir Racing will hit the track at Sydney Motorsport Park on Wednesday and Thursday February 18 and 19 for the Supercars pre-season test, ahead of the season-opening Dunlop Sydney 500 on February 20-22.