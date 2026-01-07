Supercars’ newest squad were third-to-last in the teams’ championship, only ahead of the Blanchard Racing Team. However, the alignment of Brad Jones Racing’s four entries has meant the team has been second-to-last in the pit lane order.

It’s a source of motivation for the all-new driver line-up, that, despite its inexperience, sees potential to move up the pit lane.

“It doesn’t sit well with any of us,” Ojeda told Speedcafe when asked of its pit lane position.

“But, we’re bringing in two rookies essentially. Declan’s coming back to do his second year. It’s a building process.

“It’s not going to be from Round 1 we’re going to be rolling out and up the front. It’s a project, it’s a plan, it’s putting all the pieces in place, but we’re all gonna learn and improve together and eventually go fighting for wins.

“Every time we go on track, we want to win and we want to do the best result we can in every, every single outing. If the situation presents itself that you’re fighting for a win, then that’s awesome and that’s ultimately the goal every time you go out there.”

James Golding missed out on making this years’ Finals Series, having looked likely to make the cut for the lion’s share of the Sprint Cup.

Fraser, who makes his full-time return after a solitary campaign with Tickford Racing in 2023, is optimistic PremiAir Racing can be in the finals despite the line-up’s relative inexperience.

“Honestly, I believe that we should be able to make Finals,” said Fraser.

“Come Bathurst – and after Bathurst obviously is when the Finals get announced – I think we should be in the final 10, rolling into Bathurst.

“You’ve seen how cutthroat it is from there, then we’ll just play it by ear from there.

“I think for us, our objective is to come in and just move up pit lane as much as possible and be in that top 10 by Bathurst.”