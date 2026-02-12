The upcoming preview show will be led by White alongside Team 18 driver David Reynolds and Tickford Racing co-driver Mark Winterbottom, the latter of whom was announced in the new-look commentary line-up.

The show, which will be aired on 7Mate and 7Plus on Sunday at 11am, will reflect on the 2025 championship and look forward to the 2026 season ahead.

White has been in and out of the Australian motorsport scene, recently working with Stan Sport on its SpeedSeries coverage before turning his attention to calling Supercars races on SEN.

White recently returned to the free-to-air network as a 7News presenter and will lead coverage of the NRL on 7Sport.

A veteran of sports broadcasting, White was a lead Supercars commentator in the mid-2010s and early-2010s with Network 10 and the Seven Network.

Advertisements

Whether White turns up at Supercars events remains unclear. Mark Beretta, who worked with Seven on its coverage of Supercars, recently retired from broadcasting.

Limited edition Full Credit Papaya Rules & Race Day Sunday merch drops now live! Click here to shop.