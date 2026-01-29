Hillyer, 21, graduated to the second-tier Supercars series with Walkinshaw Andretti United in 2025 following a stint in its Toyota GR Cup program.

However, with the soon-to-be rebranded Walkinshaw TWG Racing outfit shuttering its Super2 squad this year, the youngster has landed at BJR.

He replaces Cody Gillis in the two-car BJR ZB Commodore line-up, while last-start winner Brad Vaughan returns for a second campaign.

Hillyer will, though, have a foot in both camps as he retains a workshop-based mechanic role with the Walkinshaw team.

“Thank you to Brad [Jones] and the team for bringing me on board for this year. I’m really excited to get to work with the crew there,” said Hillyer.

“I’ve taken a lot of learnings and experience from last year, and while there’s a new circuit added to the calendar – which will be a cool challenge up there in Darwin – I’m still going into this year with a lot more knowledge and understanding.

“BJR has a lot of support in their Super2 program and last year they were able to get some really awesome results, so I’m very keen to keep building on that.”

Hillyer finished his rookie Super2 season in 15th, while Vaughan was fifth following a breakthrough round victory in Adelaide.

Vaughan’s Adelaide round win was the first for BJR in the Super2 Series for 11 years.

“I’m excited to bring Matt into our Super2 lineup,” said Jones of Hillyer, who won the 2023 Australian Formula Ford title and dominated much of the 2024 GR Cup season before a costly Bathurst crash.

“What he’s achieved so far in his young career is remarkable and he has such a strong work ethic, which makes him such a formidable asset for our team.

“We’re also very pleased to have Brad back for another year, he hit a lot of our targets in 2025 and we built a very strong platform with him.

“Seeing Brad win in Adelaide, at his home event in such a dominant way was incredible and a testament to him and our Super2 program.

“I believe we have a really strong line-up for this year and we’ve shown we have the capability to go out there, win and chase the championship.”

Vaughan, whose opportunity with BJR in 2025 came as a career lifeline following his exit from Tickford Racing, added his excitement.

“At the end of last year everything really clicked in the squad and I’m excited to see what we can build this year,” he said.

“I want to say thank you to Brad for his belief, he’s great to work with and a true racer, so your feedback gets heard. Thank you also to my supporters.”

“It took six rounds for us to build up to that win, so hopefully that means we can hit the ground running in Sydney and really start with a bang.”

Vaughan again looms as a likely Enduro Cup co-driver for BJR this season. The team is yet to confirm co-drivers for its three Toyota Supras.