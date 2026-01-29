The series plans to roll out new garage cameras and beefed-up technology in a bid to catch any teams breaching the championship’s hefty rulebook.

Teams have long been required to fit a downward facing camera to their pit booms that records during on-track sessions.

That footage can then be requested from the teams by officials as part of an investigation, most commonly into a pitstop breach.

This year there will be compulsory boom and garage cameras supplied by Supercars.

Both will be required to be connected directly to Supercars’ internal network and recording from 30 minutes prior to Practice 1 through to the end of the weekend’s final race.

The new measures are included in this year’s Supercars rulebook but supply issues mean they won’t be ready by Round 1, where the 2025 pit boom camera rules will apply.

Supercars motorsport boss Tim Edwards told Speedcafe the new system will have multiple benefits once implemented.

“It will give us the ability to look at what’s going on at all times,” he explained.

“We won’t have to go down to the team and say ‘can I please have your SD card, I want to look at your boom footage from your last pit stop?’. It’s all on our server.

“Teams can log into their own respective cameras, so they get to see their own cameras – both the garage and the boom.

“The boom camera [being streamed and recorded] is also so we can monitor to make sure there’s no breaches of the curfew at night.

“It also allows us to monitor between qualifying and the race on Saturday where we have the two qualis and two races, where there’s a parc ferme period between them.

“We can’t be in every garage at every minute of the day, so it just gives us a bit of oversight on what’s going on during that period as well.”

Edwards stressed the cameras provide extra security for teams too, in the same way that similar wifi-enabled setups are used for homes and businesses.

“Matt Stone has already got it in his garage. He can log in at any time and see if anyone’s been in there,” said Edwards.

“He just looks in the morning and, if there was any movement at any time, you can jump straight to that point and see, ‘who walked through my garage at 2am?’.

“It will give the teams that as well.”

The Supercars season will get underway at Sydney Motorsport Park from February 20-22.