The Blanchard Racing Team driver was left wanting answers in the wake of a last-lap clash on Sunday at the Sydney 500 that wiped him out of fourth place.

Kostecki was handed a 15-second time penalty for spinning Cameron at Turn 2, dropping the Dick Johnson Racing star to 12th in the result – five places ahead of the delayed BRT Mustang.

Cameron revealed on the Cool Down Lap podcast that he’d made an attempt to confront the Shell V-Power Racing driver directly after the race.

“I went down to talk to him straight after the race, but the team [BRT] wouldn’t let me have a go… not have a go at him, but have a chat with him just to understand what his thought process was,” he said.

“I got halfway, I was two garages away, but they wouldn’t let me finish the job. Anyway, I don’t think I’d front up very good in a fist fight with Brodie!”

That incident marked a sour end to a breakout weekend for Cameron and BRT, which began with the second-year driver’s maiden front-row start and podium on Friday night.

An aggrieved DJR instigated a meeting with officials post-race to review footage and understand the penalty.

“If it means that much to him and DJR to come fourth in a race at Sydney, they just need to come down to us, have a chat, I’ll let them pass. I’m happy with a top-five,” Cameron added.

“I don’t feel like I did anything crazy to block Brodie or anything unordinary. So pretty disappointed to not just lose fourth, but then to get spun and lose all those spots, just disappointing for the whole team.”

Kostecki fired back at the BRT driver via his own Lucky Dogs Podcast, quipping that BRT “had to buy some mirrors off of us because they didn’t have enough mirrors, and Aaron still couldn’t use them”.

The 2023 Supercars champion took particular umbrage at Cameron dismissing the importance of a battle for fourth place.

“I race for every position and if I wouldn’t, then I wouldn’t be a race car driver. That’s how it is, we’re employed to get the best finish possible. That’s a cop out for one,” said Kostecki.

“He said that it was going to be top five all Fords, and I ruined that. Like I’m really thinking about the top five being Fords at that point in the race.

“I want obviously Fords to run well, but like I really give a shit to be honest.”

Kostecki also suggested Cameron had chased him down on the in-lap following the race.

“At the end of the day, it is what it is. He lost the rear on entry as well… I’m not sure why he wouldn’t run tight there for the last lap,” Kostecki concluded.

“He said he was going to try and get me back or something, so yeah, that’s good… I rate it. I’ve actually earned a bit more respect for him now after that.”

Kostecki sits fifth in the championship following the three Sydney 500 races, while Cameron is 12th.