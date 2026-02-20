The Blanchard Racing Team was under threat of losing its maiden pole after the rear wing angle on Golding’s car was alleged to be outside the specified limits.

That made for some nervous moments for the team, before stewards cleared the CoolDrive Mustang less than an hour before race start.

Aaron Cameron will join Golding on the front-row in a fairytale start to the season for BRT.

Team boss Tim Blanchard told Speedcafe the saga added some extra stress to an already agonising race build-up.

“The cars went through the usual parc ferme and scrutineering process and they found a little bit of an issue with Jimmy’s car, which they wanted to have a further look at,” he said.

“The stewards had a look at it along with Supercars and it was found to be very close but within tolerance, so we press on.

“It’s still legal and within the tolerances required but probably a bit closer than you should be.

“It added a bit more stress but we’ve just to get on with the job now,” he added.

“Jimmy’s going for his first win, Camo’s going for his first podium and we’ve got to try and help them deliver.”

Supercars reduced the permitted rear wing angle range this season as part of off-season aero changes, with only a 9-10 degree window now available.