Aussie rockers Jet will perform on the front straight at Sydney Motorsport Park in the immediate aftermath of the Saturday night race at the season opener.

All ticket holders will have access to the circuit and main grandstand for the concert, which returns for a second year following performances from Timmy Trumpet and Sun Bros at the Sydney 500 last year.

“This just adds to the huge buzz about Supercars heading into 2026, after the sensational 2025 season, with record-breaking crowds and television audiences, our first Finals series and Grand Final thriller,” said Supercars CEO James Warburton.

“With the arrival of the new Toyota GR Supra and a crop of hungry young guns chasing Chaz Mostert

under lights, the Sydney 500 sets up a perfect start to a wide open championship.”

The return of the Saturday night concert comes with the support of the New South Wales government.

“The NSW Government has a long and proud history of partnering with Supercars to deliver unforgettable moments for motorsport fans and Jet’s performance at the 2026 Supercars season opener will be another winner for the NSW visitor economy,” said NSW’s Minister for Jobs and Tourism Steve Kamper.

“The Sydney 500 will also offer Australia’s most unique motor racing experience, twilight racing under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park, cementing our state’s reputation as the nation’s motorsport capital.”

The Sydney 500 will take place on February 20-22.